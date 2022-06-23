Add new comment

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

 2 days ago

Is the 2022 Subaru WRX a good value for performance buyers? A new report says the WRX retains its value better than any other sports car.

www.torquenews.com

Comments / 0

torquenews.com

Subaru Recalls The All New Solterra EV Over Wheels Coming Loose

The 2023 Subaru Solterra EV is already recalled because the wheels can come loose. See how it affects customers who have ordered the all-new electric SUV. A report from Reuters says Subaru Corporation announced Thursday it issued a global recall of its first all-electric vehicle, the all-new 2023 Subaru Solterra SUV. Toyota Motor manufactures the Subaru Solterra in Japan alongside the bZ4X EV, which is also recalled. The two electric models are a joint venture, and the Japanese automaker's first all-electric model was launched only two months ago.
CARS
torquenews.com

All 2023 Subaru Impreza Trims Increase $550 With No New Upgrades

The 2023 Subaru Impreza pricing and model upgrades are announced. Subaru makes no changes to the model again. See what's coming for 2024 models. Subaru should have announced a complete redesign for the 2023 Subaru Impreza, but the compact sedan and hatchback remain unchanged. The all-new redesign from the ground up will now come for the 2024 models. Subaru typically introduces a new Impreza every five years.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Will Make The Maverick Hybrid Truck Even Better

If you are in the market for a 2022 Ford Maverick truck, you must currently choose between outstanding fuel economy or superior off-road ability. That's because the Maverick Hybrid truck is only available with front-wheel-drive. If you desire all-wheel-drive, you must opt for the more powerful (but less efficient) 2.0-liter EcoBoost gas version. As seen elsewhere in Ford's lineup, customers are increasingly demanding AWD in their trucks and SUVs. Ford isn't the type of company to ignore consumer preferences, which is why this option will likely come to the Maverick Hybrid truck very soon.
CARS
insideevs.com

Volkswagen Confirms ID. Buzz GTX Performance Model Is On The Way

Volkswagen has announced that all models from its ID family of EVs will get sporty GTX variants in the future. The automaker confirmed that two future models will get the GTX treatment, the ID.3 and the ID. Buzz. While the former is not a big surprise, with VW already presenting an ID.3-based ID.X concept vehicle in May 2021 and executives recently hinting at a production model coming in 2023, the ID. Buzz GTX is a rather remarkable development because there's no precedent in the automaker's ICE lineup for a go-faster minivan.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Check Out The New Baby Jeep!

CarBuzz spy photographers recently spotted Jeep testing a new tiny crossover. It looks smaller than the current 2022 Jeep Renegade and won't serve as a replacement, meaning it will likely go by a different name. Since we don't know what Jeep will call it (though we like the name Jeepster), we'll just refer to it as the "Baby Jeep" for now. This new Baby Jeep is expected to arrive next year in 2023, benefiting from the merger with the French Groupe PSA to become Stellantis.
CARS
torquenews.com

The True Cost of a Tesla Model 3 After 20,000 Miles

What is the true cost of owning a Tesla Model 3 after 20,000 miles? One owner shares his experience with any problems he encountered, along with what charging costs were and how he felt about the car overall. The True Cost of a Tesla Model 3 After 20,000 Miles. We...
CARS
torquenews.com

Chevy Engine Autopsy Reveals $20 Engine Killer

A classic chevy rebuild returns to the garage all because of a common $20 automotive part that led to the destruction of an otherwise fine engine that serves as a good reminder when doing engine work or having engine work done. Back to the Garage…on a Tow Truck. One...
CARS
torquenews.com

A Throttle Control Is Useless On a 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid and Here's Why

Are you thinking about getting a better MPG rating out of your 2022 Toyota RAV4?. Throttle control is used in a lot of tuner cars that are not meant to have a sporty performance yet can take the beating. For instance, my 2007 Honda Odyssey’s engine is not very performance oriented. Yes, it has VTEC, but it isn’t really the engine you want to floor at a drag strip. However, with a proper software tune, you could definitely push out an extra few horsepower.
CARS
torquenews.com

Tesla Cybertruck Design Finished; Production To Start In Mid-2023

Elon Musk just stated that they have finalized the design of the Tesla Cybertruck, after almost three years of development. The CEO admitted in a recent interview that the model will not go into production until mid-2023. Presented in 2019 with the intention of going into production in 2021, the...
CARS
torquenews.com

Lucid Air Takes To The Track At Goodwood Festival Of Speed

1050 hp Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance makes its global debut at Goodwood FoS 2022. The Goodwood Festival of Speed is one of the motoring world's finest garden parties with a huge variety of cars and other vehicles tackling its famous hill-climb course each summer. The Lucid Air can now be added to that list as it's been doing some runs up Lord March's driveway with none other than former Top Gear Stig Ben Collins at the wheel. The car will be on display at the Festival's "Electric Avenue" EV exhibition all weekend.
CARS

