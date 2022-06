A tractor-trailer carrying a large amount of fireworks caught fire Sunday, igniting the fireworks – shutting down parts of I-287 South in Bridgewater. New Jersey State Police say the driver of the tractor-trailer pulled over around 10:30 p.m. after apparently noticing the tire of a dolly he had on his trailer was on fire. The cause of that is still unknown.

BRIDGEWATER, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO