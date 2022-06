ESSEX TOWN AND ESSEX JUNCTION — After pandemic-related closers the Essex Community Historical Society has announced the return of their Tales and Treasures lecture series. The lecture series will be held at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of July, August and September at the Memorial Hall in Essex Center. The October lectures will be held at the same time on the first Tuesday at the First Congregational Church in Essex Junction.

ESSEX, VT ・ 12 HOURS AGO