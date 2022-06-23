Watch: MÖTLEY CRÜE’s TOMMY LEE Throws Ribs Into The Crowd During Washington, D.C. Concert

CNN host Christi Paul announced on air on Sunday that she has quit the network and will be moving to her home state Ohio to take on a new role and spend more time with her family.Paul was the host of CNN’s weekend show New Day Weekend, which she joined in 2014. She has been with the CNN and HLN network for nearly two decades.“I love these people, I love this place, I am so grateful, and I am so tired,” she said to her co-anchor Boris Sanchez on Sunday. “I’m so exhausted. I just could just not be...

OHIO STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO