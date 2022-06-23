Watch: MÖTLEY CRÜE’s TOMMY LEE Throws Ribs Into The Crowd During Washington, D.C. Concert

Click here to read the full article. Robert J. Ross, the former SVP East Coast Operations for CBS Broadcasting, died June 19. He was at the network from October 1998 until his retirement in 2017.
Ross was responsible for the conversion of the CBS Television Network Broadcast Origination Center (BOC) to HD and the construction of the Media Distribution Center (MDC) that provided HD distribution for the CBS and CW networks, as well as video-on-demand; the rebuild of the network’s satellite distribution system; the conversion from videotape to file-based digital distribution for both domestic and international syndication; the restoration of the...
