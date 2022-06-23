ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendy Williams 'Sickened' By Sudden Talk Show End & Media Frenzy Surrounding Career Drama, Spills Source

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
MEGA

Wendy Williams is still grappling with the end of her long-running show — and it seems she is not taking it well.

The embattled talk show host, who stepped back from her The Wendy Williams Show last year due to several health woes, is "incredibly hurt and sickened" by the way her 13-season reign on TV ended last week .

MEGA

"I know Wendy is incredibly hurt right now. Last week was a tough week for her," a source spilled to The Sun after the finale concluded Friday, June 17, sans the former queen of daytime TV. "It's just horrible how everything ended."

KEVIN HUNTER SEEMINGLY SENDS CRYPTIC MESSAGE TO EX-WIFE WENDY WILLIAMS AFTER TALK SHOW CANCELLATION

"Imagine if this was your baby that you've built all these years. How would you take it?" the source furthered, pointing out that the drama with Williams' talk show has been playing out in the press in recent months hasn't helped the situation. "And it is everywhere and it's viral that it's all over and it's in your face — of course, she is hurt."

MEGA

OK! reported the iconic billboard of Williams that greeted her adoring fans on 26th street in New York City was taken down only one business day after her show's lackluster finale, which received backlash from her loyal viewers and her ex-husband Kevin Hunter .

"I think it's kinda foul and disrespectful to have the last episode of Wendy without Wendy," one upset viewer tweeted, as another added of the seven-minute tribute given to Williams: "What's crazy is the 'tribute' was just a montage of the episode promos they ran over the years."

10 SCANDALS FROM 14 YEARS OF 'THE WENDY WILLIAMS SHOW'

Hunter also expressed his upset with the way Williams' production company, Debmar-Mercury went about handling the end of his ex's series. "There is absolutely no reason why a bigger celebration that involved Wendy couldn't happen," he declared of the finale. "I know the blood, sweat and tears that went into making the show such a success, [and] I am not happy with the way the show is going out on a personal level and I am truly sorry that the show's fans have to see it go down the way that it is."

Aside from ridding the studio of Williams' billboard, OK! learned all memorabilia from the show is being discarded of — including her famed purple chair!

