Authorities are gearing up for dipnetting season in Kenai, which begins on July 10 and goes through July 31. A personal use fishery was designated by the state for the Kenai River within the City of Kenai. Residents from across the state partake in the event, which sees dramatically increased road and foot traffic to the city of Kenai. As a result, authorities are gearing up and working together to prepare when Alaskans take on the water.

KENAI, AK ・ 9 HOURS AGO