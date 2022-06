DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man convicted of murdering his uncle and sentenced to death has died in prison from natural causes, proclaiming his innocence until the end. Jerry “Tadpole” Hammond, whose sentence had been commuted to life without parole, died on June 17, his attorney and an obituary confirm. He was 70.

