Peta Murgatroyd Takes Followers Through Her First Round Of IVF Injections After Revealing She's Had 3 Miscarriages Over The Last 2 Years

By Jaclyn Roth
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ND2Cq_0gJz1Zdk00
mega

After Peta Murgatroyd revealed she's had three miscarriages in the last two years, the TV star, 35, revealed via Instagram that she is going through the in vitro fertilization process.

"My first night of IVF treatment 🙏🏻," Murgatroyd, who is trying for baby No. 2 with husband Maks Chmerkovskiy , wrote on social media on Wednesday, June 22. "Taking you guys on this journey with me for baby no: 2 is actually kinda special and incredible. I love sharing stuff with you all, and well….this is me being as transparent as possible."

She continued, "Let's normalize the conversations surrounding miscarriages and IVF and create an environment that is more comfortable for all women ❤️ Thank you @drmarksurrey @scrcivf for making this possible for my family XO."

In the nearly three-minute video, the blonde beauty shared that she has "two injections to do."

"I am going to keep it real with you guys," she added, explaining the shot descriptons to her followers. "The pain is OK. Let's do it."

Of course, fans couldn't help but send love to the Dancing With the Stars pro. One person wrote, "❤️❤️💪💪 Team ChmerTroyd Baby #2," while another added, "Woohoo! From a fellow IVF mama over here, you’ve got this! It was one of the hardest things ever but 100% worth it ❤️."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31fv2w_0gJz1Zdk00
@petamurgatroyd/instagram

'DWTS' PRO MAKSIM CHMERKOVSKIY ARRESTED & RELEASED IN KYIV DURING RUSSIAN INVASION

A third person added, "Praying for you and Maks. I know this all two well....3 rounds of IVF, two stillborn and finally conceived my son naturally 12 years ago. 🙏🙏🙏🙏."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xbhzj_0gJz1Zdk00
mega

As OK! previously reported, the mom-of-one had a miscarriage while Chmerkovskiy was in Ukraine amid the war.

"I had no strength. I couldn't open a dishwasher. I couldn't open the fridge to feed Shai , to get him some toast," the dancer told PEOPLE . "It got so bad that my breath was starting to be affected. It was really dramatic."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h13D2_0gJz1Zdk00
@petamurgatroyd/instagram

She also had two other miscarriages: one in 2017 and another in 2020.

"I was completely embarrassed, ultimately ashamed. I didn't even know how to utter the words and have that sentence come out of my mouth: I had a miscarriage," Murgatroyd confessed. "I'm somebody who prides herself on health wellness. I exercise every single day. But as I came to realize, that doesn't really go hand-in-hand with the reproductive system. With the trauma, I took a very long time to get over it. It was months and months of crying most nights in bed by myself, crying in the shower , it was a lot of denial. What had I done wrong?"

Colleen Derringer
3d ago

is there not other more important things going on, especially in other related countries than this?Having trouble having babies and letting people watch your troubles in this time of the world is so selfish.People have other pressing problems, like trying to feed the children they have while watching some rich person trying to have moreReally who care?

