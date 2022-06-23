ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake Turn Out For Paris Fashion Week After Pop Star Trolls Himself For Dance Video

By Molly Claire Goddard
 4 days ago
This duo knows how to turn heads! Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake stepped out for a joint appearance during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, June 23, for the Louis Vuitton Menswear SS23 show.

The married couple, who share sons Silas Randall , 7, and Phineas , 1, rocked coordinating Louis Vuitton looks, with the actress donning a black leather fringe mini dress with gold shoulder pads. Her pop sensation husband kept it cool in a geometric patterned shirt paired with a wide leg black pant embellished with a drawstring.

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE & JESSICA BIEL HAVE THE CUTEST FAMILY — SEE PHOTOS OF THEIR TOTS

The super chic outing comes on the heels of Timberlake trolling himself for his recent viral dance video after taking to the stage to perform at the Something In The Water music festival in Washington, DC, last weekend.

"D.C., I want to apologize to you for two reasons: here and here," the former *NSYNC member explained on Instagram before pointing the camera down at his two feet. "I had a long talk with both of them, individually, and said, 'Don't you ever do that to me again.'"

"Maybe it was the khakis. It was a real khaki vibe," Timberlake quipped. "I'm gonna focus on these two guys right here and get 'em right," he continued, before telling viewers, "Love you all."

READ: JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE THREW WIFE JESSICA BIEL AN EPIC 40TH BIRTHDAY BASH — AND HE EVEN ‘PERFORMED’ FOR THE ACTRESS!

The father-of-two was trying his best to perform the popular "Beat Ya Feat" dance; however, his attempt failed quite miserably.

Fans were taken aback when Timberlake's strange moves hit the internet , with one writing, “Me after a couple drinks thinking I actually did something." Another trolled the chart topper noting, “Why is he dressed like he’s going on his son’s field trip?” as an additional social media user joked, “What in the Old Navy happened to him???”

One TikTok user got super specific about the old timer's dance skills noting, “C’mon Julia Stiles in Save the Last Dance," and another adding, “Dad at a wedding type of dance."

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#Dance#Nsync
