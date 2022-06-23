ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The One Thing Fans Already Hate About Sonic Origins

By John Buday
SVG
SVG
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Sonic Origins" has already faced its share of criticism regarding certain decisions by Sega, like taking down the individual games included in the collection from online stores. Reviews of the new collection have poured in from various outlets (via Nintendo Life), and even the positive reviews tend to call out questionable...

www.svg.com

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

Sega And PlayStation Giant Bernie Stolar Passes Away At 75

As originally reported by GamesBeat, Bernie Stolar has passed away at the age of 75. Stolar was a highly influential figure in the video game industry and helped pioneer some of the biggest brands and innovations seen in gaming today. HA founding member of Sony Computer Entertainment America (now known as Sony Interactive Entertainment), Stolar was pivotal in helping the Japanese company launch the PlayStation console, a platform that changed the gaming landscape forever. Stolar was also responsible for signing a multitude of notable developers to the PlayStation brand, bringing over IP such as "Crash Bandicoot," "Spyro the Dragon," and "Ridge Racer" among others (per Kotaku).
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Why Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition Has Fans In An Uproar

"Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition" is a remake/remaster of a 1997 FMV point-and-click adventure game, set in the same universe as the films. Unfortunately, the "Enhanced Edition" — made by Nightdive Studios, which is also working on the "System Shock" remake – is not up to par on the quality front. The result is a "mostly negative" review score on Steam, as the game has tons of glitches and bugs, many of which weren't present in the original. As reported by Kotaku, the game's artistic aesthetic has been altered by enhanced visuals and a bump to 60 FPS, which nearly breaks the game in a few places. Fonts have been changed, international languages are missing, and the music is worse. It seems as though cyberpunk-themed games might be cursed. All of these problems seem to stem from one major issue with the project.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Not Even Sonic Origins' Developer Is Happy With The Game

It seems like "Sonic" video games can't go more than a week without upsetting somebody. "Sonic Frontiers" continues to make headlines, with fans asking Sega to delay the game to improve its quality. "Sonic Origins," a remastered collection of the first three "Sonic The Hedgehog" games and "Sonic CD" has also managed to upset people. The game has multiple different editions you can buy, with confusing combinations of DLC and extra content. "Sonic Origins" is also missing some of the original music from "Sonic 3 & Knuckles" due to licensing issues, and the replacement tracks are upsetting fans.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

TikTok Plays Pokemon Explained

The memes of Lord Helix and Bird Jesus grew to legendary status among "Pokémon" fans who were tuned into the "Twitch Plays Pokémon" phenomenon. Viewers collectively controlled the actions of the player character through command inputs and donations, making for a truly unique "Pokemon" experience. The TwitchPlaysPokemon channel began its social experiment in February 2014 (per Polygon), kicking off a pop culture movement that won a number of awards for fan ingenuity. TwitchPlaysPokemon has continued to host viewer-commanded livestreams to this day, but it may have earned a spirited competitor as of this week.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jun Senoue
SVG

This Streamer's Diablo Immortal Protest Is Turning Heads

Activision's mobile hack-and-slash "Diablo Immortal" generally pleased critics when it comes to keeping the "Diablo" formula from the console games alive, But as with the majority of games filled with microtransactions, this frustrating part of "Diablo Immortal" prompted understandable backlash from fans and figures in the streaming community. Twitch streamer Quin69 felt these frustrations firsthand in his pursuit of the game's Legendary Gems, spending thousands of dollars and still failing to net his target prize. In the week after the game's launch, Quin69 had spent $10,000 NZD (over $6,000 USD) to try to get a Legendary Gem, but he didn't stop there.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Shady Side Of MrBeast

Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson is one of the most recognizable people on the internet. He's one of the most successful YouTubers in the world, and his videos on the platform have generated billions of views. He's built a reputation for pulling off crazy stunts and for being YouTube's biggest philanthropist. Many of MrBeast's biggest videos have involved the YouTuber giving away tens of thousands of dollars to his fans and total strangers, while others have been built around elaborate challenges and set pieces. Every MrBeast video is an event.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SVG

The Hilarious Way That Call Of Duty Cheaters Are Becoming Defenseless

As any "Call of Duty" fan can likely tell you, the franchise has had a rough time with cheating. Using hacks that let them see players through walls, turn themselves invincible, inflict more damage, and plenty of others, hackers and cheaters have earned plenty of ire from the "Call of Duty" community. Playing against those who have illegally stacked the game in their favor is definitely not enjoyable. Sadly, even after seeing the consequences that befall other "Call of Duty" cheaters, they continue to run rampant in many multiplayer lobbies.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Diablo 4 Is Already Distancing Itself From Diablo Immortal

"Diablo Immortal" has been all over the news, and not for the reasons Blizzard Entertainment probably wanted it to. While the gameplay itself has been met with mostly decent marks, the pay-to-win style microtransactions of "Diablo Immortal" have caused an outcry from the franchise's hardcore fanbase, leading to the game passing an unfortunate milestone and receiving some of the lowest scores in Blizzard's history. One calculation concluded that in order to fully upgrade one's character in the game once hitting a "level cap," it would cost players upwards of $110,000 to achieve that feat. Needless to say, this revelation has muddied virtually every discussion as it relates to "Diablo Immortal," a game that was already controversial due to it originally being a mobile-exclusive as opposed to a AAA release on a more traditional platform such as the PC (though this would be later rectified).
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Sonic#Nintendo Life#The Originals#Video Game#Senoue
SVG

Fall Guys' New Battle Pass Has A Big Problem

"Fall Guys," the bean-buddy battle royale, has finally gone free-to-play. The title's June update came with its inclusion in Xbox Game Pass, Xbox and Nintendo Switch support, and a reworked Battle Pass. Players don't need to worry about cross-platform support or cross-progression anymore — but the Battle Pass is a different story.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Why PS5's Rest Mode Has Us Worried

With the news that Your PlayStation 5 games are about to look even better, the ongoing anti-scalper re-stock efforts at various retailers, and Sony making an exciting claim about PS5 stock, it might finally be time to pick up the current-gen console. The PS5 has built up an impressive library of exclusives since its release and only has more high-profile upcoming titles to look forward to this year, making it a strong contender for those who haven't picked up a current-gen console as of yet.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Game That Ruined David Harbour's Life

It's no surprise that some actors are also gamers. While you might not always be able to guess which ones game and which don't, there are plenty of stars in Hollywood who enjoy playing video games. One of the most famous is "The Witcher" star Henry Cavill, known for his deep love of PC Gaming and the fact that he nearly missed the call to play Superman because he was playing "World of Warcraft." Another popular actor has recently revealed his journey with "World of Warcraft," although he doesn't view his experience as positively.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Activision Confirms What We All Suspected About Warzone 2

Despite its parent company being embroiled in several controversies, Activision has continued to press on with its highly successful "Call of Duty" series. Though the past few years have been somewhat hit-and-miss for the publisher due to issues with in-game cheating, 2019's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" reboot was a critical success and, like most of its predecessors, performed well in the marketplace. In 2020, "Modern Warfare" was conjoined with "Warzone," a battle royale mode that has also enjoyed its fair share of success and has since cultivated its own fanbase. Recently, Activision has announced sequels to both titles, with "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" set to release in October and "Warzone 2.0" to follow shortly after.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Twitter
SVG

Master Chief's TV Actor Expected Fans To Push Back

"Halo," in its hay day, was a record-breaking powerhouse in the gaming industry, but after Bungie passed the franchise over to 343 Industries in 2007, the series struggled to find its footing. However, the "Halo" series recently experienced something of a revival via a television show produced by Paramount Pictures titled "Halo," released back in March of 2022. Although, shortly after its release, it became obvious that not everyone was a fan of this new television show.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Real Reason Ninja Says New Streamers Should Avoid Big Games

Among the most popular streamers, one name sticks out in the mainstream culture. While Ninja might not hold all the streaming records he used to, he is still a massive presence with over 18 million followers on Twitch. The blue-haired streamer has been back on his "Fortnite" grind, despite some issues between him and Epic Games, That being said, he wouldn't recommend new content creators also hop on the "Fortnite" train.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Gotham Knights Has A 'Funny' Approach To Multiplayer

The upcoming game "Gotham Knights" is close enough to taste with an upcoming Oct. 25, 2022 release date. After delays, fans are particularly eager to finally get their hands on the title. "Gotham Knights" will differ significantly from other Batman-centric games since the Dark Knight himself is dead at its...
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

This Slim PS5 Looks Great, But There's A Catch

Launched back in November 2020, the incredibly powerful PlayStation 5 wooed gamers everywhere with its impressive specs. However, with great power comes great proportions. The PS5 is notoriously massive and literally towers over every other console on the market, making it a hard fit in almost every cabinet or entertainment center. This is why some people have taken it upon themselves to improve upon Sony's design.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Last Of Us Leak Confirms What We Suspected

Yes, the "Last of Us" remake may not only be closer than you think, but thanks to it being listed on the PlayStation Direct store and a leaked trailer, we now not only know that the remake officially exists, but how much it will cost and when it launches. "The Last of Us: Part I," as it's being called, will allegedly be available on September 2, 2022 at $69.99 or $99.99 for the Firefly Edition. Additionally, some sources say that a PC version will be coming at a later date as well.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Truth About Elden Ring's Singing Bats Revealed

There are plenty of reasons why "Elden Ring" is so appealing to so many people. For some, it's the difficulty that keeps them coming back. For others, it's the sheer amount of content that FromSoftware has packed into the game. But for virtually everyone, the Lands Between is the selling point. Despite existing within an expansive open-world genre with tons of formidable competition on the gaming market, the open world in "Elden Ring" truly feels otherworldly due to its gorgeous design, size, and the beings that occupy it.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Starfield's Protagonist Sparks Player Debate

Since its gameplay reveal at the 2022 Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, early looks at "Starfield" have garnered tons of buzz for its seemingly impressive take on the space exploration genre. The details shown in the trailer wowed audiences around the world, showing off not just the title's vast scope, but also highly sought-after features such as spaceship customization, outpost building, combat, and detailed planets for gamers to peruse. One thing, however, has divided prospective buyers: the player-controlled character.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Resident Evil Village Is About To Get Way More Difficult

Though it essentially split the series' fanbase down the middle in regards to its lack of traditional horror elements, "Resident Evil Village" was a highly successful entry into the "Resident Evil" franchise. A follow-up to "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard," the story in "Village" centers around main character Ethan Winters and his wife Mia as they deal with the fallout from the events of the previous game, as well as adjust to life as parents of their newborn daughter, Rose. Things quickly turn sour, however, as Chris Redfield and the reformed Umbrella Corporation siege the Winters' Eastern European home, seemingly kill Mia, and abduct Rose.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

SVG

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.

 https://www.svg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy