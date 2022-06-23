ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Emma Roberts Holds Hands With Hollywood Agent Cade Hudson During Paris Fashion Week

By Jaclyn Roth
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K5SPj_0gJz1FES00
mega

A fresh start! Emma Roberts was spotted holding hands with Hollywood agent Cade Hudson while the duo was out at a MontBlac party during Paris Fashion Week.

On Thursday, June 23, the pair looked cozy as they displayed some PDA in the City of Light.

In the photos obtained by Hollywood Life , the actress sported a black romper with a white coat, while the handsome hunk wore a suit and a white shirt underneath.

This is hardly the first time Roberts has been seen with Hudson, as the actress, 31, brought him to Paris Hilton 's wedding in November 2021. The blonde beauty — who shares son Rhodes with ex Garrett Hedlund — has yet to confirm the news .

CELEBRITY BREAK-UPS OF 2022 THUS FAR — SEE THE COUPLES THAT HAVE CALLED IT QUITS THIS YEAR: PHOTOS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FnQHw_0gJz1FES00
mega

Hedlund and Roberts started dating in 2019 and welcomed their son one year later — but things were less than smooth sailing .

"It seems becoming parents has really tested their relationship. Her relationship with Garrett is rocky, to say the least," a source dished to OK! in late 2021. "They’re committed to being good parents, so everyone hopes they’ll be able to get back on the same page."

EMMA ROBERTS BOASTS ABOUT HER 'BEAUTIFUL RESET' IN COSTA RICA AFTER EX GARRETT HEDLUND'S ARREST FOR PUBLIC INTOXICATION

To make matters worse, Hedlund was taken into custody due to public intoxication .

Fortunately, it seems like the Four Brothers star and the Nickelodeon alum are in a better place, as he posted a handwritten note to her in May.

"Happy Mother's Day! To the most beautiful mother, dear Emma," the message began. "You gave us a gift who never ceases to melt our hearts, amaze our minds, and make all the anythings just fly away, from morning till night. All my love."

"So grateful for you. Every, single, day," he captioned a photo of himself with his mother via his Instagram Story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A4DiI_0gJz1FES00
mega

In the meantime, it seems like Roberts is ready for this new chapter. "Paris & @montblanc you’re always a good idea ❤️🌃🥐," she captioned a picture of herself from a balcony.

It's safe to say she is doing just fine!

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Jessica Biel Makes Bold Statement In Dramatic Plunging Top, Fringe Mini Skirt & Stacked Combat for Louis Vuitton Show With Justin Timberlake

Click here to read the full article. Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake made a bold style statement while attending the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2023 menswear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. The event included a special performance by Kendrick Lamar, who paid tribute to Louis Vuitton’s late creative director Virgil Abloh. The dynamic superstar duo was decked out in head-to-toe threads from the luxury French fashion house. Biel was uber-chic for the fashion forward event, pairing a structured printed top with a pinafore overlay and black fringe mini skirt. Her top had dramatic pointy shoulder pads and a plunging V-neckline. The “Candy”...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon, 25, Walks Paris Runway In Tight Catsuit: Photos

Lourdes Leon, 25, is a bonafide runway superstar. The oldest daughter of Madonna, 63, turned heads at Paris Fashion Week as she strutted down the runway in a skintight catsuit by Marine Serre on Saturday, June 25. The ensemble featured the brands signature moon print in white against black fabric for a dramatic contrast, along with a built in shoe and gloves. Lourdes was styled with plenty of gold chains reminiscent of the 1980s, along with a bold belt and plenty of stacked bracelets.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Tessa Thompson Commands Attention in Cutout 3D Dress & Platform Heels for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Tessa Thompson is surely on-theme with her astronomical attire. For the “Thor: Love and Thunder” film premiere on June 23, the attire called for something a bit more thunderous and out of this world. Some of the actors played with color, the “Sorry to Bother You” actress chose to play with cut and fabric. Her sleeveless Armani Prive dress highlighted a shimmer that reflected across the whole garment, a reflective material that made the black dress look gray. The design of the dress almost took a 3D-like shape, as it was a square cut...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Roberts
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Garrett Hedlund
In Style

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Stepped Out for a Rare Couple's Street Style Moment

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake were the best-dressed couple at this year's menswear shows during Paris Fashion Week, hands down. While a sighting of the low-key couple out in public is rare, when they do step out together, they definitely make it count. And this week, their finest couple's style moment occurred at the Dior Homme runway show on Friday. For the event, Biel tucked her white button-down shirt with short cuffed sleeves into a pair of belted khaki cargo pants, which coordinated with her husband's oversized beige coat and rubber boots. She accessorized with pointed-toe slingback heels, cat-eye sunglasses, and a tiny black leather handbag.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

'I miss him, we all miss him': Sir Elton John dedicates his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set

Sir Elton John dedicated his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set on Friday night. The star, 75, introducing the track - which found a second wave of success in 1991 as a live cover version between Sir Elton and Michael - saying he 'misses' the singer.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#Montblac#Hollywood Life#Four Brothers
OK! Magazine

Lisa Marie Presley Surrounded By Family For 'Elvis' Handprint Ceremony As Her & Michael Lockwood's Bitter Divorce Rages On

Lisa Marie Presley's estranged husband Michael Lockwood ain't nothin' but a hound dog, but the singer is doing her best to ignore the drama and move on with her life.Case in point: despite their tiff over spousal and child support, the singer, 54, was happy to be beside her loved ones as they took part in the iconic handprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.On Tuesday, June 21, Presley was joined by her three daughters — Riley Keough, 33, as well as 13-year-old twins Finley and Harper — and her mom Priscilla Presley, 77, to leave their mark...
RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Confirms She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2

It's official – Summer Walker is going to be a mother of two!. "People asking me if I'm pregnant," she said on Live earlier this afternoon, responding to the speculation that's been floating around online since she delivered her most recent thirst traps. Theo Wargo/Getty Images. After taking a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Tori Spelling Completely Snubs Estranged Husband Dean McDermott On Father's Day

Tori Spelling appeared to share a very telling message on Father's Day after she opted to not mention the father of her children.Rather than praise Dean McDermott for his role in raising their five kiddos: Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 5, Spelling instead shared snaps of her and her offspring enjoying the day with Lance Bass and his family.While spending the day at Calamigos Guest Ranch and Beach Club in California, the actress explained in her Instagram caption of her post showing her, Stella, Bass, his partner, Michael Turchin, and their baby boys posing together...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Dating Private Equity Investor After Tristan Thompson Breakup

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Addresses DATING Rumor After Tristan Thompson Split. Khloe Kardashian is no longer keeping up with Tristan Thompson. E! News can confirm that the Good American CEO, 37, is now dating someone new—a private equity investor who was introduced to her through her sister, Kim Kardashian, at a dinner party a few weeks ago. A source told People, who was first to report the news, the "relationship is in its early stages."
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Priscilla Presley's 1985 Description of How Her Relationship With Elvis Began Is Hard to Shake Off

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Rock and roll is no stranger to darker motifs: why else would the phrase be “Sex, Drugs, and Rock n Roll?” However, with any genre of superstar, there are good eggs, and not-so-good eggs — and sadly, rock and roll is no different. If you know rock, you know Elvis Presley. And if you know Elvis, you know of his iconic wife Priscilla Presley. However, what many thought was a fairytale wedding that...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Melissa Gorga Gives Update On Relationship With Teresa Giudice: 'We Don't Exactly Want To Go To Lunch Together'

Melissa Gorga is toasting to new beginnings! The Real Housewives of New Jersey fan favorite has been in the midst of shooting the upcoming season of the hit Bravo series following a very dramatic ending to season 12 which left many viewers wondering where she and her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice stand. The Envy boutique owner exclusively sat down with OK! at Mohegan Sun's Toast with the Host: a behind the bar event, to dish about how she and the bride-to-be are mending their relationship, how filming is going for season 13 and why she gets along so well with Margaret...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katharine McPhee Shares 1st Photo of Son Rennie’s Face In Father’s Day Tribute To David Foster

Katharine McPhee revealed her son Rennie’s face for the first time in a photoset celebrating her husband David Foster on Father’s Day on Sunday, June 19. The 38-year-old singer gushed over her husband, 72, and showed that she’s so happy to have started a family with him in the caption for the sweet Instagram, which you can see here. “Happy Father’s to the man @davidfoster who loves me like I could have only dreamed of & who made me complete in life by making me a mommy,” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
People

Kevin Love and Kate Bock Are Married! Inside Their Great Gatsby Inspired New York City Wedding

NBA Star Kevin Love and model Kate Bock married Saturday, June 25th, in a glamorous wedding at the New York City Public Library in front of their families and closest friends. "The city is so much a part of our story and it felt so right to bring all of our favorite people together into such an iconic New York City institution," the model, entrepreneur, and founder of Love Kate, 34, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Kevin and I are both very curious people and love literature, art, and history and the New York Public Library encompasses all of that in such a romantic setting. It evokes the old-school New York glamour we were searching for and is so iconic to the city that we love. We also love that it is so close by to the place we had our first date — the St. Regis Hotel."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

72K+
Followers
1K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy