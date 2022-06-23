Emma Roberts Holds Hands With Hollywood Agent Cade Hudson During Paris Fashion Week

mega

A fresh start! Emma Roberts was spotted holding hands with Hollywood agent Cade Hudson while the duo was out at a MontBlac party during Paris Fashion Week.

On Thursday, June 23, the pair looked cozy as they displayed some PDA in the City of Light.

In the photos obtained by Hollywood Life , the actress sported a black romper with a white coat, while the handsome hunk wore a suit and a white shirt underneath.

This is hardly the first time Roberts has been seen with Hudson, as the actress, 31, brought him to Paris Hilton 's wedding in November 2021. The blonde beauty — who shares son Rhodes with ex Garrett Hedlund — has yet to confirm the news .

Hedlund and Roberts started dating in 2019 and welcomed their son one year later — but things were less than smooth sailing .

"It seems becoming parents has really tested their relationship. Her relationship with Garrett is rocky, to say the least," a source dished to OK! in late 2021. "They’re committed to being good parents, so everyone hopes they’ll be able to get back on the same page."

To make matters worse, Hedlund was taken into custody due to public intoxication .

Fortunately, it seems like the Four Brothers star and the Nickelodeon alum are in a better place, as he posted a handwritten note to her in May.

"Happy Mother's Day! To the most beautiful mother, dear Emma," the message began. "You gave us a gift who never ceases to melt our hearts, amaze our minds, and make all the anythings just fly away, from morning till night. All my love."

"So grateful for you. Every, single, day," he captioned a photo of himself with his mother via his Instagram Story.

In the meantime, it seems like Roberts is ready for this new chapter. "Paris & @montblanc you’re always a good idea ❤️🌃🥐," she captioned a picture of herself from a balcony.

It's safe to say she is doing just fine!