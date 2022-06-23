Authorities ID Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash in Santa Fe Springs Area

Photo: Getty Images

SANTA FE SPRINGS (CNS) - Authorities Thursday identified a man who was killed in a three-vehicle crash on the southbound Santa Ana (5) Freeway in the Santa Fe Springs area.

The crash was reported about 2 a.m. Wednesday near Carmenita Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Christopher Prudente, 30, of Cypress, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner's office reported.

The circumstances of the crash were under investigation.