ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Dough Joy

By Aimee Rizzo
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This vegan bakery replaced the shuttered Old School Frozen Custard, and specializes in (delicious) 100% plant-based donuts every Thursday to...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Infatuation

SteaMania

Throwing balls at a stack of tin cans to try and win a giant pink stuffed panda is hard work. You’ll need to take a break at some point and refuel. At SteaMania, right across the street from Luna Park, you can pick whatever seafood, veggies, and sauces you want, and they’ll arrive in a big steaming bag. We suggest ordering some snow crab, New Zealand mussels, corn, and potatoes with spicy cajun seasoning and garlic butter. You’ll get plenty of gloves and tools as if you’re about to remove someone’s appendix, but if you want something less messy, you can get things like fried imitation crab and mozzarella sticks.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Wallflower

Wallflower is a mostly-Indonesian restaurant that makes some of the best craft cocktails we’ve had in recent memory. Besides the excelllent, golden, flaky duck lumpia, everything else on the menu is fairly good and flavorful without necessarily blowing us away. But this solid Rose Ave. spot serves a very important purpose in this part of town, which is offering a much-needed alternative to Venice’s abundance of Italian and “New American” restaurants. Come here for some family-style dining, a nice outdoor patio, and a cool, dimly-lit bar that’s perfect for drink dates that potentially spill into dinner.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Bellucci’s Pizzeria

Don’t confuse Bellucci’s Pizzeria with Bellucci’s Pizza just a few blocks down the road. Chef Andrew Bellucci left the latter to start his own shop on his own terms, and he took his famous hand-shucked clam pie with him. You’ll have to order 48 hours in advance to try the clam pie, but you can get other pizzas—with dense, fluffy beds of dough sitting atop crispy bottoms—anytime. Bellucci’s nails the crust, but their signature sauces earn them our loyalty. The tomato sauce gets some smokiness from a generous amount of black pepper, and we’d dip anything in that silky vodka sauce just to airlift more of it into our mouths. (In fact, we recommend getting an order of well-seasoned mozzarella sticks to do just that.) Sometimes on slice days (Thursday-Sunday), you’ll see a bit of a line, but if they’ve posted a particularly enticing slice-only option on their Instagram that day, we bet it’ll be worth it.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Kitchen Story

Go to Kitchen Story in the Castro for the decadent brunch mixed in with Asian influences. The legendary french toast is a thick slice of bread that’s deep fried and topped with intensely rich honey butter, maple syrup, and fresh fruits. Cut into it and the crispy golden crust crackles before creamy mascarpone oozes out. You’ll also eat enough food to feed an elephant, including the absolutely enormous minced ribeye omurice smothered in velvety demi-glace, fresh Dungeness crab benedicts, and thick-cut candied bacon flights before probably spending the rest of the afternoon at home sucked into your couch.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Cookies And Cream#Espresso#Bakery#Food Drink#Old School#French#Queer
The Infatuation

Flower Child

Flower Child is owned by the same people as True Food Kitchen, and you’ll find the same colorful, Instagrammy vibe at this Rock Rose spot. But this place is a little more laid-back - it’s order at the counter, the prices are a little lower, and you’ll want to use it for a daytime meal over a dinner out on the town.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Ernesto's Mexican Taco Shop

Independent, fast-casual Tex-Mex spots are about as hard to find in Miami as free parking. And while we feel quite sad for our collective lives devoid of lard-infused beans, salsa bars, and deep-fried deliciousness—we’re also happy Ernesto’s exists. This is an ideal spot to sit by yourself with a chimichanga, quesadilla, or plate of carne asada fries and wash it down with horchata. If you can’t decide what to get, go for one of the combination platters. Ernesto’s proximity to Kendall’s infamous stoner park, Indian Hammocks, is a bonus. Come here with three of your cousins in a tricked-out Honda Civic for a truly authentic Kendall experience.
MIAMI, FL
The Infatuation

Triple Bottom Brewing

A trip to Callowhill’s Triple Bottom Brewing Co. feels like you’ve been dropped into a HGTV show or a Target furniture aisle where everything is farmhouse chic. But this is a good thing because whether you’re there for a few drinks before heading to a show at Union Transfer, or want to have a cozy date night where you discuss your week over a cheeseboard and hummus, you’ll feel relaxed and right at home. They’ve got a bunch of beers like hazy IPAs, German pilsners, Czech amber lagers, and a chocolatey Baltic porter if you want something strong and dark. And if you fall in love with anything you’re sipping on, you can always head to the fridge and take a six-pack to go.
DRINKS
The Infatuation

Jaffna House

One of London’s most reliable Sri Lankan spots, Jaffna has been around since 1991. And after taking a seat in the homely dining room, and watching as takeaway orders fly out the door and Tooting locals drop by to pick up a cardamom-heavy kothu here and a bag of mutton rolls there, you’ll pick up on the fact that this is a place people return to. The curries are great, in particular the Jaffna special chicken curry—a rich and spicy tomato-based sauce with pieces of boneless chicken. Paired with the egg hopper, it’s a winning combination. The spot is perfect for a cosy catch-up with a few friends over mutton biriyani and fried string hoppers.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

La Fruteria

Nothing makes us feel more like the (faux) surfers we are in our dreams than getting down to La Fruteria for a late breakfast (hours after the actual surfers made it out to the water). We like to eat our breakfast sandwich—or avocado toast, if we’re keeping it light—with a turmeric-scented root juice and a coffee on the side. This counter-service place has particularly good bread and the best iced latte on the boardwalk.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Lobby Lounge

Nine Orchard is a new hotel in the far corner of the Lower East Side known as Dimes Square, and there’s quite a bit going on inside. In addition to a restaurant from the chef behind Estela and Altro Paradiso, there’s a fancy cocktail bar set in the former bank’s most ornate room where they’re making equally fancy cocktails. The scene here is more button-downs than crop tops, which is different for the neighborhood, but it’s worth coming to take in the beautiful, impressive space. Food-wise, you won’t be having a full dinner here, but try the ibérico ham, cheese plate, or shrimp cocktail if you need a snack.
LIFESTYLE
The Infatuation

Colombo Kitchen

This family-run neighbourhood restaurant on Worcester Park’s Central Road is home to some of the city's finest mutton rolls, a ceylon chicken curry that packs some serious spice, and plenty of vegetarian options including a cashew curry we’re convinced is 80% cream. But our favourite dishes at Colombo Kitchen have one thing in common: prawns. From the beer-battered hot butter prawns to the king prawn curry, Colombo is a place that knows its way around seafood. Spacious and comfortable, this is a great spot for groups, low-key birthday celebrations, or the kind of weeknight dinner you’ll think about until the weekend.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Ognisko

A flute of champagne and a plate of pierogi is a shamelessly decadent way to start a meal, but it feels just right for South Ken. Ognisko is an old-school Polish restaurant—the kind that’s full of white tablecloths, people wearing Chelsea boots, blinis and caviar all over the shop. It’s a classic affair that sings when you play the hits: pork schnitzel, steak tartare, pierogi crisped to a perfect level of brownness and the pastry lovingly crimped. There’s a sense of old-fashioned opulence about the whole thing, perfect for dates young and old.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Happy Jack’s Burger Bar

Go to Happy Jack’s Burger Bar hungry hungry. The burgers are big and chunky and come on anything from a pretzel bun to a quesadilla, with perfectly seasoned crispy onions on top and excellent housemade salt and vinegar chips on the side. But in addition to a burger, you need to get the Dublin eggrolls. These eggrolls have been famous around town since before Happy Jack’s came into being, when they lived on the menu at the owner’s previous restaurant just across the street (the now-closed Rockaway staple Dalton's Seaside Grill). They’ve got the same signature filling involving what are essentially all the ingredients of a reuben, inside a fat New York eggroll.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Jerk Munchies

Let’s just take a moment and look at this jerk bagel. Charred dough perfection, dark pink meat, and a glistening, generous portion of sweet-meats-heat sauce. It also smells magnificent. So magnificent in fact that it’s pretty much impossible to get five steps away from this grab-and-go spot without tearing open the takeaway bag and getting started, hungry hound style. A casual place where a tenner will get you far and more importantly, full. The jerk chicken rice box is our go-to if the bagel has sold out.
RECIPES
The Infatuation

Thai Curry Pizza & Thai Food

At Thai Curry Pizza in Long Beach, you'll encounter pies that sound wrong in theory, but taste extremely right in practice. Alongside takeout staples like papaya salad and pad see ew, this strip mall spot offers Italian-Thai mashups like tom yum and curry pizzas that layer Southeast Asian flavors onto a crispy leopard-spotted crust. The tom yum pizza in particular is an absolute masterpiece, topped with gooey mozzarella, mushrooms, tomatoes, and just enough tom yum paste to create an explosion of spicy-sour flavors. Dip any leftover crust into their incredible panang curry sauce, which you can (and should) add on the side for $1. There are a couple of tables inside the dining room, but most people take their orders home or to one of the nearby beachfront parks where they can lay horizontally and ponder what other promising food remixes should see the light of day.
LONG BEACH, NY
The Infatuation

Egg Bomb

In the space that used to be a strip mall poke restaurant, Egg Bomb is a new Korean egg toast shop in Brentwood. There are basic egg toasts with egg, cheese, and caramelized onions, and you can also get fillings like bacon, shrimp, bulgogi, and smoked salmon and avocado.
BRENTWOOD, NY
The Infatuation

Lao Peng You

If you’ve ever walked into a crowded house party, then Lao Peng You will definitely feel familiar. You open the door to thumping music, a bunch of people standing around holding booze, and you have no real idea what the f*ck is going on. Luckily, we can tell you exactly what’s happening at this small BYOB Chinese spot in Ukranian Village - some fantastic handmade noodles and dumplings.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Wharf Bar and Grill

Located on Jamaica Bay, The Wharf is a cash-only restaurant with a huge outdoor patio that’s perfect for brunch with the family or a drink at the bar. The menu is made up of the classics—benedicts at breakfast, burgers and the like—as well as some seafood specials like fish and chips and a pretty sizable lobster roll. The ideal place to sit with a group is on the covered portion of the deck that extends even further out into the water, but the shaded outdoor bar area is where you come for a long, leisurely drink with yourself or one other person. It’s the low-key, but lively corner of the restaurant, full of friendly regulars, where you can grab a frozen Arnold Palmer cocktail and watch the ferry come in against the backdrop of Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Infatuation

Aromi

There are two main reasons to come to Aromi in Carroll Gardens: the back patio and the pizza. Their large outdoor area is filled with potted plants and even has a white picket fence, and the pies here are fluffy, chewy, and blistered. In a blind taste test, you’d be hard pressed to differentiate them from the best Neapolitan pizzas in the city. Some unique toppings are offered (fried meatballs, for example), but you should stick with the margherita. Other dishes like the grilled octopus—which lacks any char—and lumpy spaghetti alla carbonara need more work. If you get to Lucali and the wait is longer than the runtime for The Irishman, Aromi is a great backup to satisfy your pizza craving (and it’s only a 10-minute walk away).
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Lucia Pizza of Avenue X

Lucia of Avenue X is, you guessed it, right on Avenue X in Sheepshead Bay, and if you live within delivery distance of this place, you'll want to order from here at least a couple times a month. The crust on their round pizzas isn’t too flimsy, but it’s also not so crunchy that your plate will be covered in crumbs. All of their pies are available by the slice, and our favorites are the vodka and the grandma. And, while hot honey is already past the point of being played out, we’d still recommend their Caramelle Piccanti with cherry peppers, little roni cups, and that spicy sweet condiment. This spot has a few tables and chairs, and we suggest making good use of their seating by eating any slice you get here fresh out of the oven.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy