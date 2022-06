SEATTLE - Brace yourself for the hottest temperatures so far this year. Highs will skyrocket into the upper 80s and 90s by Sunday and Monday!. Highs today will reach the mid 80s in Seattle. Tomorrow, temps will boost to 89 in the Emerald City. By Monday, Seattle could see a high of 90 degrees. We're not expecting record-shattering numbers; that's because our heat wave last year around the same time was so extreme.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO