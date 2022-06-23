Meet Loisida, The Emerging Brand Turning ‘Ugly’ Into A Compliment

Whether you're a skin care aficionado or only have two beauty products in your bathroom cabinet, you're likely familiar with Cetaphil. The beloved brand, most known for its Gentle Skin Cleanser, is a go-to for anyone with sensitive skin or those who take a no-frills approach to skin care. It’s the type of product that you keep just in case your skin decides to act up (whether or not you’re aware of what’s causing it), because you know it won’t cause any further skin care issues. However, it's not just everyday consumers who love it — many experts do, too. But why do dermatologists recommend Cetaphil so frequently? It's not because of some magic ingredient. In fact, it's because it doesn't have many ingredients at all.

