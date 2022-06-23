ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Loisida, The Emerging Brand Turning 'Ugly' Into A Compliment

It's rare to be present for a birth of a brand. Those attending emerging fashion label Loisida's debut on May 25 seemed to understand that they were witnessing something special. Crowded into booths and tables inside The Box, New York City's impossible-to-get-into nightclub frequented by some of the boldest It girls...

Chic Sporty Sandals That Shoe Snobs Will Love

My track record with impractical shoes is a long one. I’ve stomped around hilly, sidewalk-less cities in vintage brocade mules, and teetered around New York Fashion Week in six-inch, pointy-toe stilettos. I’ve shoved my feet into too-small sparkly ballerina slippers and winced my way through the work day, and run six miles before slipping on stacked heel suede boots and stomping through the NYC subway system. But as I’m currently writing this story while nursing a nasty case of “peroneal tendonitis” (IYKYK) from too much walking/jogging and not enough foot support, it’s become clear: cushy, sporty sandals are my answer to a limp-free summer.
thezoereport.com

Why Derms Prefer This $10 Drugstore Cleanser To Prestige Brands

Whether you're a skin care aficionado or only have two beauty products in your bathroom cabinet, you're likely familiar with Cetaphil. The beloved brand, most known for its Gentle Skin Cleanser, is a go-to for anyone with sensitive skin or those who take a no-frills approach to skin care. It’s the type of product that you keep just in case your skin decides to act up (whether or not you’re aware of what’s causing it), because you know it won’t cause any further skin care issues. However, it's not just everyday consumers who love it — many experts do, too. But why do dermatologists recommend Cetaphil so frequently? It's not because of some magic ingredient. In fact, it's because it doesn't have many ingredients at all.
thezoereport.com

Forget About Coastal Grandmas — Why Zany Nanas Have Superior Style

This March, the style world was briefly rocked by Lex Nicoleta, a TikTok fixture with Kourtney’s Kardashian’s expert contour and Khloe’s endearing vocal fry who declared Coastal Grandmother — the worship of crisp poplin shirts, oversized straw hats, and cognac leather clogs — to be the epitome of Summer 2022. But much like actual coastal grandmas (like Diane Keaton in Something’s Gotta Give, Diane Keaton in Because I Said So, and Diane Keaton in Book Club), the trend itself has retired, or at least gotten tired. In its place comes a more joyous archetype built on the wacky geriatric style of 80-somethings whose lust for life explodes in piles of ceramic jewelry, bright coral lipstick, and flamingo-print caftans. Whether you call it Boca Raton Bubby, Santa Fe Granny, or New Orleans Nanna, it’s a new take on senior, zany granny chic that’s more inclusive, less monochrome, and already selling out.
thezoereport.com

Meghan Markle & Heidi Klum Make The Case For All-Denim Outfits This Summer

When it comes to summer fashion, outfit inspiration can run the gamut. Some pile on the prints, while others hike up the hemlines. Though, the best style moments — in summer or in winter — are perhaps the ones that combine several striking elements. Take Heidi Klum as an example: She recently stepped out in an all-denim outfit (a statement in and of itself) that incorporated three rising trends: baggy bottoms, low-waistlines, and patchwork.
Bella Hadid Can’t Stop Wearing Vintage Dresses — See The Latest Addition To Her Collection

When celebs launch new products (or new brands all together), they go all out on fashion looks to celebrate the occasion. Take Hailey Bieber, for example, who wore six different outfits for her Rhode Skin launch press tour earlier this month. The latest celeb to take it up a notch in honor of their business was Bella Hadid, who wore a vintage Roberto Cavalli dress to the launch party of her non-alcoholic drinks company Kin Euphorics’ latest flavor Bloom. Of course, her look was carefully thought out as the colors in her silky number perfectly complemented the pink and red hues in the new flavor’s packaging.
Chlöe Wore Her Boldest Cutout Dress Yet to the BET Awards

While Chlöe is remaining relatively mum about when her highly anticipated debut album is dropping, she's continuing to refine her personal style on the red carpet. For the 2022 BET Awards on June 26, the "Have Mercy" singer wore a black gown by Nicolas Jebran that featured cutouts along the chest and sequin embellishments throughout. Accessory-wise, she went with silver-and-diamond stacked hoop earrings and a matching bracelet on her right wrist.
Lil’ Kim Performs at BET Awards 2022 In Cutout Blazer, Sheer Tights & Sparkling Boots With Diddy

Click here to read the full article. Lil’ Kim knows how to light up a stage and she did just that while performing at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night. The “Jump Off” rapper skipped the red carpet, but made an appearance during a tribute to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who received the honor of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual event. The set was a medley of songs in celebration of the trailblazer’s legacy with other musical acts including Mary J. Blige, Faith Evans, Busta Rhymes, Shyne and Jodeci also hit the stage. Lil’ Kim made a bold fashion...
‘Only Murders In The Building’: Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez On Exploring Familial Connections In Season 2

Click here to read the full article. Only Murders In The Building celebrated its Season 2 premiere with a Los Angeles celebration hosted by stars Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short. The trio spoke to Deadline on the red carpet about how the series dives into their respective characters’ family life all while trying to solve the mystery of who killed Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell)? “Certainly, I have a lot of unresolved issues with my son that is explored this year,” Short said of his character Oliver Putnam and son Will (Ryan Broussard). Broussard added, “This season, we dive deeper into the background...
It’s 101 Degrees Every Day This Week But These Makeup Products Still Stay Put

As I type these very words, a drop of sweat is dangling from the tip of my nose and threatening to touchdown on my keyboard — my fault for having it “in the Splash Zone” honestly. Through an infernal combination of hormones and location (I’m a native Texan), I’ve always been a rather sweaty individual. While my body’s sweat levels are mercifully normal, it’s my face that really starts to glisten even after just a few minutes outside — which means holding on to my carefully applied makeup is often a losing game. Over the years, I’ve perfected the art of working with the heat for a sweat-proof makeup and hair look that doesn’t make me appear like a melted oil painting any time the temperature reads above 65 degrees.
Obsessed With 2022’s Green Decor Trend? Don’t Make This Color-Pairing Mistake

There’s really no question why green has become 2022’s go-to color in the home. As HomeGoods Style Expert Jenny Reimold explains, “It’s a designer favorite due to its ability to create warm and inviting spaces that can be styled across a wide variety of color palettes.” Because of this, its popularity shows no signs of slowing down. “No matter the shade or tone of green, it is being incorporated into all interior design projects, residential and commercial spaces,” Margarita Bravo, founder and chief creative officer of her eponymous interior design studio, tells TZR. That said, its versatility can counterintuitively make it challenging to use at home — especially when you’re trying to decide which colors pair best with the type of green you’re using.
The Evolution Of The Gin Martini

Half the fun of sipping on a cocktail is the aesthetic factor. Ordering something iconic like a gin martini communicates a certain level of know-how: It’s elegant but unfussy, civilized but not pretentious, boozy but not over-the-top; it’s the ideal beverage for someone who enjoys the concept of having a signature drink, especially because it requires having an opinion (olives versus a twist, dry versus wet, dirty, and so on). The gin martini also happens to be having a renaissance at the moment, with article headlines in recent months ranging from “How Martinis Came Roaring Back in 2022” to “Wellness Is Dead. Long Live the Martini.” But this is far from the cocktail’s first revival — it’s been around since the 19th century and has remained more or less in the zeitgeist ever since.
