SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — Friday afternoon a fire broke out in the backyard of a house on Potrero Circle in Suisun City, said the Suisun City Fire Department. Around 5:31 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to the backyard to a large column of smoke. When crews arrived, they found a shed on fire in the backyard with another structure beginning to catch fire and several others being threatened by the flames. Crews were able to contain the fire to the yard and only one structure was burned. The fire is under investigation and there were no reported injuries.

SUISUN CITY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO