ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

FIFA confirms 26-player squads at 2022 World Cup

By Jason Anderson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eo8c8_0gJyv49I00

After weeks of discussion, FIFA has confirmed Thursday that squad sizes at the 2022 World Cup will allow for a maximum of 26 players, up from the traditional 23.

In announcing the change, FIFA cited “the need to retain additional flexibility due to the unique timing of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in the global calendar, as well as the broader context of the disruptive effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on squads before and during tournaments.”

In addition to the expanded rosters, FIFA detailed several other changes to normal World Cup procedure. Preliminary rosters, customarily a list of 35 players, have been expanded to 55. The total delegation allowed to be on a given team’s bench is capped at 26, with up to 15 substitute players and 11 team officials (coaches, trainers, equipment staff, etc.) allowed.

FIFA also set November 13, 2022, as the final day that any player named to a final World Cup roster can play club soccer.

Earlier this month, FIFA and its law-making body, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) added the five substitution rule to the Laws of the Game , taking a provisional Covid-19-era rule change and making it permanent, which served as a strong hint that the expanded squad sizes weren’t far behind.

Related

Are you ready? World Cup 2026 will be like '80 Super Bowls', Infantino says

FIFA announces 2026 World Cup host cities

Ecuador keeps World Cup place after FIFA decision on Byron Castillo

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Ruin of French football...': PSG in danger of being marooned ‘in a third tier’ European league and club's Qatari backers may be forced to shift investment to the Premier League, insists analyst, as France’s Ligue 1 struggles with losses

Paris Saint-Germain are destined to become a super power marooned high and dry ‘in a third division’ European league, as French football feels the impact of financial losses and bad management, according to a new book. Ligue 1 is already a procession most seasons, with PSG finishing top...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Rugby World Cup: Spain lose appeal against disqualification from 2023 tournament

Spain's appeal against their disqualification from the 2023 Rugby World Cup has been dismissed. They clinched a World Cup spot for the first time in 24 years in March, but were later stripped of their place after World Rugby deemed they used an ineligible player - Gavin van den Berg - during qualification.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fifa World Cup#Ecuador#Ifab
Daily Mail

The day that football died: Forty years on from the 1982 World Cup, Brazil's iconic side are feted as heroes despite their failure... but as Zico recalls, their crushing defeat to Italy scarred the beautiful game

It is lunchtime and Paulo Cezar ‘Caju’ is sitting in a bustling cafe in Leblon, an affluent suburb of Rio de Janeiro. He played for Brazil at the 1970 World Cup and tormented England’s defence in Guadalajara but now he is shaking his head. ‘I haven’t rooted for Brazil for years,’ he says. ‘I don’t like the philosophy. It’s too defensive. It’s pragmatic. No charm. No art.
WORLD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Yannick Nzosa will be draft and stash prospect for Wizards

Washington Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard confirmed that draft pick Yannick Nzosa will spend at least the next season in Spain with Unicaja Malaga. Nzosa, a 6-foot-10 center from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, was the 54th overall pick on Thursday. He has played the past two seasons with Unicaja Malaga, averaging 3.5 points and 2.4 rebounds on 53.4% shooting from the field in 68 total games.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

West Ham hold talks over a move for Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma with his club 'willing to sell for around £40m' - after star impressed in Spain last season and attracted interest from Man United and Liverpool

West Ham have held discussions over a move for Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma. The pacy Holland international has enjoyed another successful season in Spain and attracted plenty of interest from the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal. Reports in Spain claim Villarreal could be willing to sell for around...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brentford name ex-rugby sevens coach Ben Ryan as director of elite performance

Brentford have appointed former England and Fiji rugby sevens coach Ben Ryan to a new role of director of elite performance at the club.Former Nottingham scrum-half Ryan, 50, who guided Fiji to Olympic sevens gold at Rio 2016, will work alongside head coach Thomas Frank.Brentford director of football Phil Giles told the club’s official website: “Director of elite performance is a role I think will help us reach even higher levels of performance across both players and staff.“After a thorough recruitment process, Ben emerged as the outstanding candidate.“He brings huge experience of how to reach elite level across a range...
RUGBY
BBC

Transfer rumours: De Ligt, Ronaldo, De Jong, Otavio, Raphinha, Neymar, Sterling, Dembele

Chelsea are thought to be open to adding their Germany forward Timo Werner, 26, into a swap deal for Juventus and Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, 22. (Sky Sports) Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, was one of the topics discussed when new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly met the player's agent Jorge Mendes last week. (The Athletic - subscription required)
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

On this day in 2017: Frank De Boer appointed Crystal Palace manager

Frank De Boer was announced as the new Crystal Palace manager on this day in 2017.The former Ajax defender was a high-profile appointment, replacing Sam Allardyce on a three-year deal, but he was sacked 10 weeks later when Palace lost their first four league matches of the season without scoring a single goal.He left having managed the team for only 450 minutes of game time, making it the shortest reign of the Premier League era in terms of number of matches, and was replaced by Roy Hodgson.De Boer, whose only win came in a second-round EFL Cup tie against Ipswich,...
MLS
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel has Held Positive Talks With Manchester City and England Winger Raheem Sterling Over a Move to Chelsea

According to reports, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has had positive conversations with Manchester City and England winger Raheem Sterling in regards to a move to Chelsea. The Blues have been linked with the 27 year-old since it was revealed that City would be interested in selling him this summer. Sterling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Women’s Euro 2022 team guide No 2: England

This article is part of the Guardian’s Women’s Euro 2022 Experts Network, a cooperation between some of the best media organisations from the 16 countries who have qualified. theguardian.com is running previews from two countries each day in the run-up to the tournament kicking off on 6 July.
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Juventus identify Serie A defender as potential replacement for de Ligt

In the last 48 hours, circulating news have been linking Matthijs de Ligt with an exit from Juventus. The Dutchman is tied to a contract with the Bianconeri until 2024. However, the two parties are struggling to reach an agreement over a renewal, which could prompt an early divorce, and a host of Premier League clubs have sounded the alarm bells.
PREMIER LEAGUE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

124K+
Followers
168K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy