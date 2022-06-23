FIFA confirms 26-player squads at 2022 World Cup

After weeks of discussion, FIFA has confirmed Thursday that squad sizes at the 2022 World Cup will allow for a maximum of 26 players, up from the traditional 23.

In announcing the change, FIFA cited “the need to retain additional flexibility due to the unique timing of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in the global calendar, as well as the broader context of the disruptive effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on squads before and during tournaments.”

In addition to the expanded rosters, FIFA detailed several other changes to normal World Cup procedure. Preliminary rosters, customarily a list of 35 players, have been expanded to 55. The total delegation allowed to be on a given team’s bench is capped at 26, with up to 15 substitute players and 11 team officials (coaches, trainers, equipment staff, etc.) allowed.

FIFA also set November 13, 2022, as the final day that any player named to a final World Cup roster can play club soccer.

Earlier this month, FIFA and its law-making body, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) added the five substitution rule to the Laws of the Game , taking a provisional Covid-19-era rule change and making it permanent, which served as a strong hint that the expanded squad sizes weren’t far behind.

