Presidential Election

Reports: Federal investigators search Trump DOJ official's home

By Jacob Knutson
 4 days ago

Federal investigators on Wednesday searched the home of former Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark, people familiar with the matter told multiple media outlets, including ABC News, the New York Times and CNN. Driving the news: The law enforcement presence at Clark's Virginia home came a day before the...

POLITICO

Two dozen Democratic senators are calling for the U.S. to intervene in the investigation of the killing of an American journalist in the West Bank.

Shireen Abu Akleh's death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region. What happened: Shireen Abu Akleh, who worked for Al Jazeera, was fatally shot while covering an Israeli military operation on May 11. Her death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region and has sparked calls for an independent joint investigation. Each side has blamed the other for the killing.
Axios

Court filing reveals FBI seized John Eastman's phone

The FBI last week seized the phone of John Eastman, a former attorney for President Trump who helped advise on efforts to overturn the 2020 election, CNN first reported. Driving the news: Eastman's lawyer revealed the seizure in a court filing Monday, calling the FBI's action unlawful. The filing seeks to have the Department of Justice return the phone and destroy copies of anything that was retrieved from it.
Axios

McCarthy's coming headaches

Far-right candidates are surging in House races across the map: Republican leaders increasingly fear that a red wave will wash in a raft of conspiracy theorists and extremists. Why it matters: The establishment grows ever weaker. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy — on the doorstep of the speaker’s office —...
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi accused of pushing congresswoman’s young daughter in photo op

Democrat House speaker Nancy Pelosi has been lambasted by a Texas congresswoman for appearing to “push” her young daughter during a photo op.Newly sworn-in congresswoman Mayra Flores made the allegation on Twitter following her swearing-in ceremony at the US Capitol last week, during which she and her daughter posed alongside Ms Pelosi.A video shared among conservatives on Twitter at the weekend appeared to suggest the Democrat had “pushed” Ms Flores’s daughter, although it was not clear in the video if contact was made.“I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her,” the...
Axios

Matthew McConaughey: Gun bill "a shining example" of compromise

Actor Matthew McConaughey, in an op-ed for the Austin American-Statesman on Sunday, applauded the bipartisan federal gun bill that President Biden signed into law on Saturday as an example of the power of compromise. The big picture: The law enhanced background checks for people under 21, increased funding for mental...
Axios

Subpoenas issued to directors of SPAC taking Trump's social network public

A federal grand jury in New York has issued subpoenas to each board director of the blank check company that has agreed to take Donald Trump's social media startup, Truth Social, public. Why it matters: This is in addition to previously disclosed investigations into the blank-check company by both the...
Axios

Rudy Giuliani slapped on back inside New York grocery store

Rudy Giuliani was slapped on the back in a Staten Island grocery store while campaigning for his son on Sunday, the former New York City mayor and police said. Driving the news: The New York Police Department told Axios over the phone that a 39-year-old suspect from Staten Island was arrested and charged with second-degree assault following the incident in ShopRite.
Axios

First Look: Ro Khanna to push Biden to back SCOTUS term limits

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) will call on President Biden to support term limits for Supreme Court justices during a Saturday speech to the Nevada State Democratic Party Convention, Khanna tells Axios. Why it matters: The prominent progressive's response to the court's 5-4 ruling overturning Roe v. Wade is expected to...
Axios

Pence draws contrast with Trump on abortion decision

For months leading up to the Supreme Court's ruling, Mike Pence's unequivocal public and private embrace of the impending Roe decision contrasted with Donald Trump's private concerns about the political risks to Republicans if abortion rights were overturned in a midterm election year. Why this matters: Pence is preparing to...
Axios

Supreme Court says public school officials can pray openly

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled 6-3 that a Washington state public high school football coach had a right to pray on the field with students, declaring that such activity is protected under the Constitution because it counts as free speech. Driving the news: "The Free Exercise and Free Speech...
Axios

Biden signs bipartisan gun safety bill into law

President Biden signed the most significant federal gun legislation in nearly three decades on Saturday after it received bipartisan support in Congress earlier this week. Why it matters: The bill is now law, coming in response to multiple mass shootings last month, including one at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas in which 19 children and two teachers were killed and another in which 10 were killed at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.
Axios Atlanta

Georgia's abortion law likely stalled through mid-July

A federal court of appeals judge has allotted three weeks for attorneys in a lawsuit challenging Georgia's anti-abortion law to file briefs regarding the implications the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade has on the case.Why it matters: This means Georgia's law is likely to remain stalled in court until at least mid-July. Details: In a Friday notice, the Court of Appeals directed attorneys to file supplemental briefs in order to "address the effect, if any" that the Supreme Court decision had on the appeal. Catch up quick: The lawsuit, Sistersong v. Kemp, was filed the month after Gov. Brian Kemp signed Georgia's 2019 anti-abortion law. In July, federal Judge Steve C. Jones halted implementation of the law, citing the Roe v. Wade precedent. It's been caught up in the appeal process since. On Friday Attorney General Chris Carr filed notice with the court asking Georgia's law be upheld given the new Supreme Court decision. Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that attorneys on either side will have three weeks to file briefs regarding the implications the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade has on the case.
Axios Nashville

Dobbs ruling spurs another legal battle in Tennessee

New restrictions on abortions in Tennessee could go into effect as early as this week.The state already has a "trigger law" that will ban nearly all abortions 30 days after the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.But Tennessee attorney general Herbert Slatery III is fighting to limit abortion access in the meantime.Driving the news: Slatery filed an emergency motion Friday asking a federal appeals court to lift an injunction on a Tennessee law that would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually about six weeks into gestation.Flashback: Lawmakers initially passed the six-week ban in 2020, but it was blocked pending a legal challenge from abortion providers.State of play: Slatery's office argues the ruling overturning Roe should neutralize that legal challenge and clear the way for the six-week ban to take effect immediately.The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals set a schedule for both sides to expand on their arguments in filings due Monday.The bottom line: Whether or not the six-week ban takes effect, the stricter trigger ban is imminent.Local Planned Parenthood staff is already helping patients navigate their out-of-state options for abortions, per WPLN.
