Reports: Federal investigators search Trump DOJ official's home

A federal court of appeals judge has allotted three weeks for attorneys in a lawsuit challenging Georgia's anti-abortion law to file briefs regarding the implications the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade has on the case.Why it matters: This means Georgia's law is likely to remain stalled in court until at least mid-July. Details: In a Friday notice, the Court of Appeals directed attorneys to file supplemental briefs in order to "address the effect, if any" that the Supreme Court decision had on the appeal. Catch up quick: The lawsuit, Sistersong v. Kemp, was filed the month after Gov. Brian Kemp signed Georgia's 2019 anti-abortion law. In July, federal Judge Steve C. Jones halted implementation of the law, citing the Roe v. Wade precedent. It's been caught up in the appeal process since. On Friday Attorney General Chris Carr filed notice with the court asking Georgia's law be upheld given the new Supreme Court decision. Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that attorneys on either side will have three weeks to file briefs regarding the implications the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade has on the case.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO