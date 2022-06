High demand for industrial warehouse space in Polk County remains strong. Gary M. Ralston, managing director of SVN Saunders Ralston Dantzler Real Estate, says the demand for industrial warehouse space should remain strong, thanks to the county’s location between the Orlando and Tampa Bay markets, as well as Polk’s proximity to I-4 and overall growth. Polk’s population, for example, increased 20% from 2010 to 2020, and the research firm Esri forecasts the 725,046 population will grow 15% faster than Florida’s overall growth over the next five years. [Source: Florida Trend]

POLK COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO