The Portland Trail Blazers ended what is one of the most disappointing seasons in recent franchise history. Due to various factors, such as injuries and midseason trades, the Blazers ended outside of the playoffs for the first time in the last nine years. Clearly, the team is in need of an overhaul and the front […] The post 2 unrealistic trades Blazers must try to make in 2022 NBA offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO