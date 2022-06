Although many government agencies have lost highly skilled employees to private corporations due to lucrative offers, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions (SRNS) is striving to fill recent losses and attract new jobseekers to the Savannah River Site (SRS). The SRNS Information Technology, Workforce Services and Compensation organizations recently held a job fair to further enhance recruiting for IT personnel, including innovative on-the-spot offers. Senior Vice President of SRNS Workforce Services Francine Burroughs explained that the fair was also used to search for qualified engineers.

