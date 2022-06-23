ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perquimans County, NC

Commissioners OK budget with $10 hike in solid waste fee

By By Reggie Ponder Staff Writer
 3 days ago

HERTFORD — Perquimans County commissioners have adopted a $30.1 million budget for the next fiscal year that holds the line on taxes and water rates but increases residents’ solid waste fee.

The Board of Commissioners voting unanimously for the spending plan Monday night that keeps the property tax rate at 61 cents per $100 valuation. The budget also maintains the water rate at $17.50 for the first 1,000 gallons of water used, plus $9 per each additional 1,000 gallons used.

The county’s annual solid waste fee, however, will increase by $10 to $160 per household.

Two people spoke during the public hearing on the budget Monday evening. Pete Perry expressed concern that inflation and the overall state of the economy could hamper county revenues. He recommended that the board adopt a “continuing resolution” that would keep all spending levels the same until more is known about what county revenues will be in the fiscal year that begins July 1.

Perry also questioned whether it was a good idea to fund the Perquimans Board of Education’s request for an additional English teacher at the high school.

“That is too late,” Perry said, suggesting that an additional teacher would be better used at the sixth-grade level so that students would know how to construct a sentence by the time they get to high school.

Keith Nowell, a Democratic candidate for county commissioner in this fall’s election, questioned the wisdom of the deep water basin project at the Marine Industrial Park.

“Is it worth doing right now?” Nowell asked.

The project was funded in the budget at $6.85 million, and in a separate action Monday the board approved a $6.97 million contract with S.J. Hamill Construction to construct the deep water basin.

Board Chairman Wallace Nelson explained that the county has received multiple grants for the project.

“There is no county match for any of these grants,” added County Manager Frank Heath, meaning the county doesn’t have to match the grants with local funds.

There is more than $9 million already set aside for the deep water basin project.

“We have adequate funds to construct the project,” Heath said.

Nelson described construction of the deep water basin as “one of the most significant things that we have undertaken in a long time.”

Total general fund spending in next year’s budget is $19,107,570. The total water fund budget is $2,578,900.

The budgets for other funds are $1,096,650 for the solid waste fund, $25,050 for the revaluation reserve fund, $121,240 for the court facilities fund, $45,040 for the economic development fund, $56,930 for the tourism development fund, $216,000 for the emergency telephone fund, and $6,855,000 for the county construction fund.

