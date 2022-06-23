ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Police seek man who painted 'Murderer' on signs for Concord, NH gun show

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. – Police in New Hampshire are looking to identify a man they say was seen painting "Murderer" on signs for an upcoming gun show.

The incident was reported near the end of May at Everett Arena on Loudon Road in Concord.

A man suspected of vandalizing signs for a New Hampshire gun show. Concord Police

A witness told police they saw the man spraying the signs with red paint.

Concord Police released a photo of the suspect on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call (603) 225-8600.

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
58K+
Followers
25K+
Post
17M+
Views
