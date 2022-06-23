ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch, Stream, & Receive LIVE Updates of the 2022 NBA Draft

By Schuyler Callihan
 4 days ago

Information on how to follow today's NBA Draft.

The 2022 NBA Draft has finally arrived. No more mock projections, speculation about who is going No. 1 overall, who is a first round pick versus who isn't - it all begins tonight. All of the information you need to take in this year's draft can be found below.

TV: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN

Stream: fuboTV , WatchESPN

Live updates: CLICK HERE FOR LIVE DRAFT TRACKER

