ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ray Liotta's Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Speaks Out on 'Deep Pain' of His Death 1 Month Later

By Tionah Lee‍
ETOnline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRay Liotta’s fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, is reflecting on the late actor’s death, one month later. On Thursday, Nittolo took to Instagram to pay tribute to the Goodfellas actor. “It’s hard to believe a month has gone by. There are no words to properly describe what one...

www.etonline.com

Comments / 2

Judy Ledbetter
4d ago

Prayers For Her & Ray's Family.😓💔🙏🕯️🕊️ Totally Heartbreaking, & Understand What's It's Like, To Lose The Love Of Your Life. God Bless 💗🙌

Reply
3
Related
E! News

Tom Mann Shares Heartbreaking Message to Fiancée Dani Hampson One Week After Her Death

Tom Mann doesn't have the words to describe his insurmountable loss. Almost one week after the X Factor star announced his fiancée Dani Hampson passed away, the musician shared his feelings about trying to grapple with losing her. "There are honestly no words to describe just how much I miss you, Dan," he wrote alongside a photo of the two, shared on Instagram June 26. "Forever & always."
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Josh Gad Shares Nephew Died in His Sleep at 20

Josh Gad revealed over the weekend that his nephew, Marco, died in his sleep at the age of 20. On Sunday, the Frozen actor took to Twitter to thank his followers for all the love, after he previously tweeted about his family’s “unimaginable loss” while reacting to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe. v Wade.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Liotta
Daily Mail

Johnny Depp is set 'to return' to Pirates of the Caribbean as he's in talks with Disney about '$300 million deal' after defamation trial win against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp is reportedly set 'to return' to Pirates of the Caribbean after being dropped from the franchise in 2018. Depp was the major lead in five Pirates movies over the past 15 years and made what was thought to be his final voyage on the Black Pearl in Dead Men Tell No Tales which was released in 2017.
MOVIES
Footwear News

Lil’ Kim Performs at BET Awards 2022 In Cutout Blazer, Sheer Tights & Sparkling Boots With Diddy

Click here to read the full article. Lil’ Kim knows how to light up a stage and she did just that while performing at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night. The “Jump Off” rapper skipped the red carpet, but made an appearance during a tribute to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who received the honor of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual event. The set was a medley of songs in celebration of the trailblazer’s legacy with other musical acts including Mary J. Blige, Faith Evans, Busta Rhymes, Shyne and Jodeci also hit the stage. Lil’ Kim made a bold fashion...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
SheKnows

Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott’s 15-Year-Old Liam Identifies as Trans, According to Dad

Click here to read the full article. During a weekend screening of his latest film, My Fake Boyfriend, Dean McDermott gave a sweet shoutout to his kids in the audience — and revealed one reason why he loves the new movie — on an Instagram story posted by his oldest son, Jack. “The thing I love about this movie is I got to share it with my 15-year-old who identifies as trans and my gay son,” McDermott said proudly, to a round of applause. “I love that they get a safe space to come and watch this.” This is the first time...
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Is That Her Man? Nicole Murphy Seen With New Boo, Two Years After Caught Kissing Lela Rochon’s Man

All eyes are on Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife Nicole Murphy once again, and this time inquiring minds want to know who the mystery man is she’s boo’d up with. The former model has formed a reputation as a sexy kitten of sorts after she was caught kissing director Antoine Fuqua on several occasions, which was problematic since he has been married to actress Lela Rochon for the past 23 years.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Son James, 19, Looks Just Like Her At Event With Dad Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, has a twin and it’s her son! The actress’ oldest child, James Broderick, 19, showed off similar features to his mom when he stepped out with his dad Matthew Broderick to attend a special event celebrating the actor’s cover on Haute Living magazine this week. He looked handsome in a black and white suit and tie as he posed near his famous father, who also looked great in a navy blue suit and tie, at Zero Bond in New York City, where the dinner event took place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
In Style

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Stepped Out for a Rare Couple's Street Style Moment

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake were the best-dressed couple at this year's menswear shows during Paris Fashion Week, hands down. While a sighting of the low-key couple out in public is rare, when they do step out together, they definitely make it count. And this week, their finest couple's style moment occurred at the Dior Homme runway show on Friday. For the event, Biel tucked her white button-down shirt with short cuffed sleeves into a pair of belted khaki cargo pants, which coordinated with her husband's oversized beige coat and rubber boots. She accessorized with pointed-toe slingback heels, cat-eye sunglasses, and a tiny black leather handbag.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
People

Kevin Love and Kate Bock Are Married! Inside Their Great Gatsby Inspired New York City Wedding

NBA Star Kevin Love and model Kate Bock married Saturday, June 25th, in a glamorous wedding at the New York City Public Library in front of their families and closest friends. "The city is so much a part of our story and it felt so right to bring all of our favorite people together into such an iconic New York City institution," the model, entrepreneur, and founder of Love Kate, 34, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Kevin and I are both very curious people and love literature, art, and history and the New York Public Library encompasses all of that in such a romantic setting. It evokes the old-school New York glamour we were searching for and is so iconic to the city that we love. We also love that it is so close by to the place we had our first date — the St. Regis Hotel."
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy