OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Oklahoma law officers arrest three top officials in the state’s Epic Charter Schools program on multiple felony charges. On Thursday the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced the arrests of Epic Charter School founders Ben Harris and David Chaney and former Chief Financial Officer Josh Brook. They face a slew of charges including embezzlement of state funds, racketeering and conspiracy to commit a felony. The OSBI says their investigation began nearly a decade ago. Investigators claim the men were involved in a scheme that cost Oklahoma taxpayers more than 22-million dollars.

QUAPAW, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO