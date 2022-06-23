Franklin County School Board Approves $10,000 Bus Route Increase

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, White County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of a possible break-in in progress at a residence where a wanted subject had recently lived. The subject was identified as Casey Hunter, who had multiple felony warrants. White County Sheriff’s Deputies, numerous Detectives and Cookeville City Special Operations surrounded the area. K9 Deputy Simmons initiated K9 Kilo to track. After several hours of tracking and Deputies searching the area, Casey Hunter was apprehended and placed under arrest without incident. Mr. Hunter was transported and booked into the White County Jail and will be facing additional charges along with the outstanding warrants already on file. (Photo and story courtesy White County Sheriff Steve Page, Facebook)

