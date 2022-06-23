ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, TN

Franklin County School Board Approves $10,000 Bus Route Increase

sewaneemessenger.com
 5 days ago

After long debate at the June 20 meeting, the Franklin County School Board voted to give the bus owner/drivers the $10,000 increase per route they requested at the May 16 budget workshop. How the increase will be funded rests in the hands of the county commission. The draft budget...

www.sewaneemessenger.com

Comments / 0

Related
On Target News

Because of Theft Bedford County now using Painted Pavement Signs

Bedford County Highway Department is painting road names on the pavement because of the frequent theft of road signs across the county. The painted pavement signs will last longer and save Highway Department funds, according to Highway Superintendent Mark Clanton. Yellow reflective markers will be placed at each road turnoff, on either side of the road entrance, to help drivers see intersections better at night.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Job Fair is this Thursday (06/30/22) on the Murfreesboro Civic Plaza

Splash Into a New Career this coming Thursday, by attending the upcoming career fair that his hosted by the City of Murfreesboro in partnership with Motlow State Community College. The event, that is open to the public, will be on the Murfreesboro Civic Plaza this Thursday (June 30, 2022). The Career Fair will be from 9 in the morning until 1 PM, Thursday afternoon – rain or shine.
MURFREESBORO, TN
radio7media.com

USDA Commodities Distribution Scheduled for Giles County

THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT THE USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED THURSDAY IN GILES COUNTY AT THE GILES COUNTY AGRI PARK ON ELKTON PIKE FROM 10 TO 12. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP, AND RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.
GILES COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin County, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Franklin County, TN
City
Winchester, TN
Local
Tennessee Traffic
wjle.com

Tensions Rise at County Commission Committee of the Whole Meeting

A social media feud between a county commissioner and the director of the 911 center over first responder response time to a minor injury three car accident in Alexandria earlier this month has made its way to the full county commission. During a county commission committee of the whole meeting...
ALEXANDRIA, TN
Rutherford Source

City/County Fire Marshals Place Ban on all Outdoor Open Burning Until Further Notice

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (June 24, 2022) – The fire marshals for the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MRFD) and Rutherford County Fire & Rescue Department (RCFR) have issued a mandatory open burning ban for Rutherford County and the city limits of Murfreesboro due to extremely dry conditions, low humidity, and lack of rainfall. The joint burn ban is effective Friday, June 24 beginning at 5 p.m. until further notice.
MURFREESBORO, TN
progressivegrocer.com

Food City Opens New Store in Tennessee

Food City is welcoming shoppers to a new store in East Ridge, Tenn., as part of its expansion in that state. The 54,000-plus-square-foot location opened last week in the town east of Chattanooga and just north of the Georgia state line. The recently constructed store at 3636 Ringgold Road is...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Foster
wgnsradio.com

Court Date Nears after five people were arrested in the 2020 homicide of a Murfreesboro man

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD), U.S. Marshals in Memphis, and Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies arrested five people for the murder of 20-year-old Montavis Jones. Jones was killed at a Murfreesboro apartment complex in December of 2020. Rutherford County District Attorney Jennings Jones explains more about the case…
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Speed a Likely Factor in Tuesday Rollover Accident on I-24 in Rutherford County

UPDATE: (Rutherford County, Tenn.) – We have an update on the Tuesday morning accident that occurred on Interstate 24 East around 7:30 AM. The wreck happened at the Sam Ridley Parkway exit. A dashcam video from another motorist evidently caught the entire incident on camera, showing how speed and attempting to pass another vehicle, likely played a major role in the crash. Scroll down for video of accident.
WDEF

HCSO Responds to Water Emergency on Dockside Drive

Hamilton County, TN – At approximately 12:35 pm, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded near the 2300 block of Dockside Drive for the report of a water emergency. Initial reports from the scene indicates a male party was attempting to step onto a boat from the dock when...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Commercial fire nearly spreads to 911 call center in Van Buren Co.

SPENCER, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews from multiple counties and stations fought to prevent a commercial fire from spreading to a 911 call center in Spencer, TN, early Saturday morning. According to Hickory Valley Fire Department out of Sparta, TN, a Spencer Police officer spotted a small fire around 12:30...
SPENCER, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Commission#High School#Board Chair#Budgeting
waynecountynews.net

Tractor Trailer Takes Hours to Extricate After Running Off Highway 64

What could have been a truly tragic accident involving a tractor trailer truck on Monday morning fortunately resulted in no serious injuries after the driver allegedly fell asleep and ran off the roadway, striking a guardrail and multiple trees before coming to a rest at the bottom of a steep embankment.
KELSO, TN
wtvy.com

Physical Altercation Leads to Arrest

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Saturday night, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JSCO) responded to a physical altercation at a motel on Highway 71 South. A male suspect was holding scissors and had blood on his shirt and hand when deputies arrived. The male and his wife, Kaydeen Nickeisha Whitmore Green, were fighting when she stabbed him with the scissors.
DOTHAN, AL
waewradio.com

Wanted Subject Captured In White County

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, White County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of a possible break-in in progress at a residence where a wanted subject had recently lived. The subject was identified as Casey Hunter, who had multiple felony warrants. White County Sheriff’s Deputies, numerous Detectives and Cookeville City Special Operations surrounded the area. K9 Deputy Simmons initiated K9 Kilo to track. After several hours of tracking and Deputies searching the area, Casey Hunter was apprehended and placed under arrest without incident. Mr. Hunter was transported and booked into the White County Jail and will be facing additional charges along with the outstanding warrants already on file. (Photo and story courtesy White County Sheriff Steve Page, Facebook)
WHITE COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

8-New Rutherford County Sheriff's Deputies

There are new law enforcement officers in our community, after 8 Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies became certified law enforcement officers graduated on Friday from the 12-week Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy. Graduates are Deputy Joel Beckman, Deputy Terry Bennett, Deputy Kevin Cast, Deputy Riley Dunmyer, Deputy Nathaniel Harrington, Deputy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WDEF

Police have person of interest in Monday shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have taken a suspect into custody from a shooting in Lookout Valley this morning. The 46 year old male victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on Kellys Ferry Road. Police say they found a person of interest in the shooting nearby. They say more...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
On Target News

Storage Units Burn in Saturday Night Fire in Manchester

At 6:30 PM Saturday night Manchester Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a fire at Henley Storage behind the Budget Inn on Burger St. First arriving crews found heavy fire and smoke coming from the middle storage bldg. Crews deployed attack lines off the first engine and began attacking the fire. The second engine established a water supply for operations and additional lines for fire operations.
MANCHESTER, TN
WTVC

One hospitalized after crash on Interstate 75 North

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A crash shut down parts of I-75 north just after the split Sunday afternoon. We reached out to Chattanooga Police and they told us the crash was between a military vehicle and an 18 wheeler. 1 patient has been taken to a local hospital with unknown...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy