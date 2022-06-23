can I keep hard liquor in the garage?

Whether you live somewhere warm and sunny year-round or are looking to make the most of your summer, I think we can all agree that a grill is one of the most (if not the most) prized outdoor essentials. Sure, you can try to re-create the deliciousness inside with a grill pan, but your veggies, chicken, and hot dogs just won’t have that same char factor. (Unless you want to trigger your smoke detector—trust me, I’ve been there.) While a grill is an undeniable must-have, finding the best one for your space, budget, and arsenal of recipes can be overwhelming.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO