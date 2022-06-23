ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
can I keep hard liquor in the garage?

Food52
 3 days ago

Leaving aside the topic of unauthorized access, the best...

Food52

The Best Grills, According to Pros & Pitmasters

Whether you live somewhere warm and sunny year-round or are looking to make the most of your summer, I think we can all agree that a grill is one of the most (if not the most) prized outdoor essentials. Sure, you can try to re-create the deliciousness inside with a grill pan, but your veggies, chicken, and hot dogs just won’t have that same char factor. (Unless you want to trigger your smoke detector—trust me, I’ve been there.) While a grill is an undeniable must-have, finding the best one for your space, budget, and arsenal of recipes can be overwhelming.
Food52

How much lemon juice and zest?

I assume the author means the juice of three lemons and the zest from one. However I would invariably do it to taste. I would start with the juice of one lemon and the zest from a half lemon, taste and adjust to my personal preference. It's easy to add...
Food52

Canning marinara sauce or bolognese from canned tomatoes

Always make make my sauce from canned San marzano or other CANNED tomatoes. All I'm searching for is a proper canning method AFTER making a giant pot of marinara!!. Searching this question on the useless internet , wasting time on THIS question all day today!!. Can any chef help?
