Anna Lee Davenport, age 95 of Carlyle, passed away at the Carlyle Healthcare and Senior Living in Carlyle, IL on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Mrs. Davenport was born in Carlyle on November 5, 1926, the daughter of Herbert and Leona (Zachry) Sharp. Anna Lee married Charle Davenport on October 21, 1946, and he preceded her in death on July 21, 1989. She was also preceded in death by her parents; her sister Mildred Amos, and her nephew – Barry Amos.

CARLYLE, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO