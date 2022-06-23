ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Procession carries fallen deputy from hospital to mortuary

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Spartanburg community is remembering the life of fallen...

WCBD Count on 2

CCSO shows support for fallen Spartanburg Co. Deputy

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office joined law enforcement in honoring a fallen Spartanburg deputy on Sunday with a flyover of the funeral. Deputy Austin Aldridge of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office was shot during an ambush Tuesday afternoon. According to SCSO, he was responding to a domestic call on Chaffee Road. The funeral for Deputy […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Deputies investigate overnight shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Monday morning. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened near the intersection of Old Easley Highway and Old Bramlett Road. Deputies received a call around 2:00 a.m. Monday...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Fallen deputy laid to rest in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County deputy was laid to rest Sunday afternoon. The funeral for Deputy Austin Aldridge was at The Church at the Mill, located at 4455 Anderson Mill Road, at 4 p.m. Aldridge was shot during an ambush Tuesday afternoon. He was responding to a domestic call on Chaffee Road. He […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Spartanburg, SC
FOX Carolina

Multiple people shot by pellet projectiles in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Deparmtent said officers are investigating after someone fired pellet projectiles at people on Sunday night. Officers said they responded to Coffee Underground on Sunday night after the incident was reported. The victim stated she was taking a photo with her friends at the bottom of the steps when a young white man leaned over the railing, pointed what looked like a “Nerf gun” at them and fired. The victim said the “gun” fired a green pellet that hit them in the upper back.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

One person airlifted following deputy-involved crash in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol said investigated a deputy-involved crash in Greenville County on Monday. Troopers say the crash happened around noon Monday on Augusta Road near Valley Brook Road. According to troopers, a person driving a van was trying to turn onto Augusta Road when...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after one person shot overnight in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Deputies are investigating a shooting that took place early Monday morning. The Sheriff’s Office said around 2 a.m., deputies were called to the intersection of Old Easley Highway and Old Bramlett Road in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, a man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Shooting kills 1 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Saturday night following a shooting in Greenville. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call after 9:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting at West 8th Street. Upon arrival, deputies found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing NC man last seen on Saturday

MCDOWELL COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for James Lee Larry, a missing 53-year-old from Marion, NC. Deputies said Larry was last seen near White Oak Flats in Marion on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Anyone with information regarding Larry is asked...
MARION, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating multiple overdoses at NC resort

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are investigating after multiple people overdosed at the Tryon International Equestrian Center on Friday. Deputies said a total of five people overdosed from narcotics on June 24, 2022. Thankfully, deputies added that none of the...
POLK COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies responding to shooting in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are responding to a shooting near Middle Street in Rutherford County. Deputies said one person was taken to the hospital for treatment and a suspect was detained. This situation is still developing. We will update this...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Simpsonville stand-off at Greenville County hotel

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were in a stand-off at a Simpsonville hotel on Sunday. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to serve a warrant to someone at the Quality Inn. Deputies confirmed a suspect was taken into custody and...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Man dead after Greenville County shooting, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says a shooting investigation is underway. Deputies say they received a call about a shooting on West 8th Street in the Woodside community in Greenville just after 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they say they found a man dead from at...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

NC deputies need help identifying man who left box of kittens on porch

ELLENBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and animal control need help identifying a man who abandoned kittens on June 23. We’re told around 9:11 p.m., the man was seen leaving a box of kittens on the porch of Fagans Farm located at 368 New House Road in Ellenboro. The box the kittens were in was taped shut and the kittens were found the next day at 6:30 a.m.
ELLENBORO, NC
FOX Carolina

Downed powerlines causes part of Augusta Street to shut down

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department announced that a portion of Augusta Street is shut down as crews work to clear powerlines down across the road. According to a tweet from the department, All lanes of Augusta Street are closed at Crystal Avenue.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Celebration of life service for Deputy Austin Aldridge

MOORE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A celebration of life service was held for Deputy Austin Aldridge on Sunday, June 26 at the Church at the Mill. Deputy Aldridge was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday, June 21. COMMUNITY RESPONSE. People lined the streets starting at 1 p.m. for...
SPARTANBURG, SC

