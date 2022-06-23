VIDEO: Procession carries fallen deputy from hospital to mortuary

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Deparmtent said officers are investigating after someone fired pellet projectiles at people on Sunday night. Officers said they responded to Coffee Underground on Sunday night after the incident was reported. The victim stated she was taking a photo with her friends at the bottom of the steps when a young white man leaned over the railing, pointed what looked like a “Nerf gun” at them and fired. The victim said the “gun” fired a green pellet that hit them in the upper back.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 7 HOURS AGO