ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

How Will Self-Driving Car Insurance Work?

By Braden Carlson
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's certainly no shortage of potential issues with having self-driving cars on the road. Insurance is one not many folks think about, though. Click here to see how that might be handled. The post How Will Self-Driving Car Insurance Work? appeared first on...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

MPs launch investigation into self-driving vehicles

MPs have launched an inquiry into the development and deployment of self-driving vehicles.The Transport Select Committee announced it is investigating what needs to happen for them to become a common sight on public roads.This will include assessing safety issues and the perception of safety, considering the relationship with other road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and users of conventional vehicles.The committee will analyse the progress of research and trials into autonomous and connected vehicles in the UK and overseas, and the likely uses of them for private motoring, public transport and commercial driving.Required changes to regulations such as the vehicles’...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Twin Speed Bumps Sends Cars Flying

While car safety is mainly dependent on the actions of drivers, a city’s infrastructure can play a part as well. Most of us have taken an unexpected swerve to miss a gaping pothole or a fallen tree. Stop signs and speed bumps are also essential to keep cars at a safe speed in residential areas. Of course, some drivers … The post Twin Speed Bumps Sends Cars Flying appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Insurance#Vehicles#Self Driving Cars#Insurance Premiums#Renters Insurance#Americans#Nhtsa
motor1.com

Einride Pod cabless truck granted NHTSA approval for US roads

Swedish freight technology company Einride has announced that it has received approval from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to operate its Autonomous Electric Transport (AET) vehicles on US public roads. This marks the first time a purpose-built autonomous electric truck without a driver on board receives permission to...
JOBS
MotorBiscuit

How Long Do Brake Pads and Rotors Last?

Brakes are a highly important component of a car. It is important that you take care of them. So, how long do brake pads and rotors last? The post How Long Do Brake Pads and Rotors Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
Fortune

Cadillac’s luxury electric vehicle will cost $300,000

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Want to buy Cadillac’s forthcoming Celestiq electric sedan? Be prepared for a new level of sticker shock. The vehicle, which is expected to be revealed this summer, will carry...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The EarthRoamer LTi Stands Out As the Best Overland Vehicle

Overland travel is becoming more popular everyday. It's a great way to practice social distancing while driving across the country. Here is what overland vehicles are and a look at the EarthRoamer LTi. The post The EarthRoamer LTi Stands Out As the Best Overland Vehicle appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Honda Idle-Stop Problems Just Got Worse

Honda’s idle-stop system has been under scrutiny from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. To date, it has received 220 idle-stop complaints. Honda owners are experiencing a number of issues with the system that shuts off the engine instead of idling, and then restarts the engine when the accelerator pedal is pushed down. Now, Honda … The post Honda Idle-Stop Problems Just Got Worse appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

117K+
Followers
30K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy