How Will Self-Driving Car Insurance Work?

MPs have launched an inquiry into the development and deployment of self-driving vehicles.The Transport Select Committee announced it is investigating what needs to happen for them to become a common sight on public roads.This will include assessing safety issues and the perception of safety, considering the relationship with other road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and users of conventional vehicles.The committee will analyse the progress of research and trials into autonomous and connected vehicles in the UK and overseas, and the likely uses of them for private motoring, public transport and commercial driving.Required changes to regulations such as the vehicles’...

CARS ・ 16 HOURS AGO