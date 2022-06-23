Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Gets A Sixth Man Of The Year Bobblehead

FOCO sports apparel company unveils new Herro bobblehead

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro had the best season of his young career and was rewarded by being named the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year.

To commemorate it, the sports apparel company FOCO unveiled its Herro bobblehead doll . Herro is the fourth Heat player in the bobblehead collection, joining Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade and Kyle Lowry. FOCO manufactures apparel , toys and accessories that are officially licensed by all the major sports leagues . The Herro bobblehead is part of the "NBA Awards" collection, which includes MVP Nikola Jokic, Ja Morant (Most Improved Player), Scottie Barnes (Rookie of the Year) and Marcus Smart (Defensive Player of the Year).

Setting a single-season franchise record with 1,162 points off the bench, Herro helped the Heat finish with a 53-29 record and earn the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Herro’s eight 30-point games off the bench were tied for the third most since the 1970-71 season and his 20 25-point games were tied for the fourth most. He ranked 20 th in the NBA in free throw percentage (86.8), 21 st in points per game, 26 th in three-point field goal percentage (39.9) and 32 nd in three-pointers made (175).

Herro, 22, the 13th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, has averaged 16.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 175 games over three seasons with the Heat. In the 2019-20 season, he was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team and set a Miami single-game playoff rookie scoring record with 37 points against the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

