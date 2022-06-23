ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte County, CA

Butte County Sheriff’s Office: Man suspected of shooting at vehicle still at large

By United Reporting
crimevoice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally published as a Butte County Sheriff Facebook post:. “On June 18, 2022, two victims contacted BCSO and reported a male, who they identified as Drake Afflerbach, age 27, of Chico, shot at...

www.crimevoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Police: Man found passed out behind the wheel at busy Redding intersection

REDDING, Calif. - A man was arrested for impaired driving in Redding after police said they found him passed out behind the wheel in the middle of an intersection early Monday morning. Police arrested 36-year-old Ricardo Cuevas Esquivel of Anderson around 1:30 a.m. Monday. A witness reported a driver passed...
REDDING, CA
Klamath Falls News

Fatal crash on US97 claims the life of two people

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On June 24, 2022, at approximately 12:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 267. Preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound GMC Truck, operated by Erika Delrio (36) of Yuba City, CA, and a northbound...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Butte County, CA
Butte County, CA
Crime & Safety
Chico, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Chico, CA
kubaradio.com

West Yuba City Steel Recovery Plant Catches Fire

(Yuba City, CA) – Multiple fire stations responded Saturday to a massive blaze at the Empire Steel recovery plant in west Yuba City, on north Township Road. Smoke from the blaze could be seen throughout Yuba City/Marysville and Saturday’s hot temperatures didn’t help matters. However, only one firefighter was reported injured and that was minor.
YUBA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Apartments safely evacuated during fire in Oroville late Sunday

OROVILLE, Calif. - An apartment building was evacuated late Sunday night when a fire broke out in Oroville. The fire started just after 10 p.m. Sunday at Highlands Apartments in the 200 block of Table Mountain Boulevard on the city's north side. Butte CAL FIRE said two of the eight...
OROVILLE, CA
FOX40

Door Dash delivered by probation officer in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Placer County Probation Officer completed a Door Dash order after arresting the original dasher for failing to comply with the condition of his release, according to the Placer County Probation Department. Probation Officer Wilson is not one to leave a job unfinished, according to the probation department, and he […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Bcso
actionnewsnow.com

Man riding an ATV in Oroville shot in the back in drive-by shooting

OROVILLE, Calif. -Oroville police are investigating an overnight shooting. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in Oroville. Alicia Rogers told Action News Now her husband, 41-year-old Bobby Rogers was shot in the back as he was riding his ATV on Olive Highway near Foothill Boulevard. She said he had...
OROVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Facebook
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters stop spread of vegetation fire in Thermalito

THERMALITO, Calif. - Firefighters stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire in Thermalito on Saturday morning. CAL FIRE Butte County said the fire was burning off of 18th Street and was about a quarter of an acre. It was burning behind several homes and all structure threats were mitigated.
THERMALITO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Forward progress of Monument Fire has been stopped

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:20 P.M. UPDATE- Firefighters say the forward progress of the Monument Fire near the Thermalito Afterbay has been stopped at about two to three acres. Firefighters will remain at the scene for a couple of hours to mop up. CAL FIRE Butte County said the fire was...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Butte County DA sends warning about fireworks ahead of Fourth of July

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County District Attorney sent a warning on Monday reminding the public that any possession of fireworks within unincorporated portions of Butte County is illegal. District Attorney Mike Ramsey said Oroville and Gridley allow for the sales of “safe and sane” fireworks within their city...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man, 30, Sentenced For Stalking 16-Year-Old Girl On Run In Placer County

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A man convicted of stalking a 16-year-old girl while she was out on a run in Placer County has been sentenced to prison. The incident happened back on Sept. 8, 2021. Prosecutors with the Placer County District Attorney’s Office says the girl was out on a run when Gregory Hyde started following her. Hyde reportedly threatened her as well, prompting the girl to start recording part of the incident. The girl soon climbed a fence, crawled through some blackberries, and hid in a backyard to get away from Hyde. “She trusted her instinct and turned on her camera, capturing much of the crime. This was very useful evidence. She handled this perfectly,” said Deputy District Attorney Benjamin Eggert in a statement. The girl testified at the preliminary examination. Hyde, now 30, later pleaded to felony stalking, as well as being a felon in possession of ammunition. On Thursday, a judge sentenced Hyde to five years and four months in prison.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Woman Arrested In Connection To Death Of Sacramento Man

ELVERTA (CBS13) – A Stockton woman has been arrested in connection to the death of a Sacramento man in Placer County. Detectives with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office say, back on March 20, deputies responded to a service call on Palladay Road and Dyer Lane. There, deputies found a bleeding man lying on the street. That man, later identified as 53-year-old Sacramento resident Fred Cornacchioli, was rushed to the hospital but soon died from his injuries. Exactly how Cornacchioli was injured is unclear, but the sheriff’s office has since announced that 44-year-old Stockton resident Sopheap Om had been arrested in connection to homicide. Investigators are still seeking information on the case. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call the sheriff’s office tip line.
SACRAMENTO, CA
myrcns.com

Shotgun blast from Anderson resident protecting his family ends violent crime spree and felon’s life

ANDERSON, Calif., — Authorities say a convicted felon with a criminal history that included arrests for stalking, making criminal threats, violating a domestic violence restraining order, drug possession, resisting arrest and other crimes has died after being shot by a resident whose home the suspect was repeatedly ramming with his vehicle Sunday evening, June 19.
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man with 4 ounces of meth arrested for 3rd time this year

CORNING, Calif. - An Orland man was arrested for the third time this year after officers located more than four ounces of methamphetamine during a traffic stop, the Corning Police Department said. An officer and K-9 Blaze pulled over a motorcycle driven by 62-year-old Loren Skidmore of Orland on Wednesday....

Comments / 0

Community Policy