ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden welcomes wounded warriors, families to White House ahead of annual bike ride

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AwipO_0gJylvBw00

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcomed wounded service members to the White House Thursday ahead of their annual bike ride.

"You're the best America has to offer," said Biden, addressing the families, caregivers, and wounded warriors on the White House South Lawn before they participated in the "Wounded Warrior Project's Soldier Ride DC."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kgqow_0gJylvBw00
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters - PHOTO: President Joe Biden hugs Danielle Green, a soldier who lost her arm while serving in Iraq, during an event welcoming participants in the Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride, at the White House in Washington, June 23, 2022.

The ride "empowers warriors to find solace, healing, and strength through movement," according to its website.

The first lady opened the morning event with a cycling adage. "It never gets easier, it just gets faster," said Biden, comparing the cycling phrase to the painstaking process of physical and mental healing.

She thanked the service members as well as their caretakers and family members for their support.

Danielle Green spoke on her journey from inner-city Chicago to serving the Army Military Police in Baghdad, where an enemy rocket tore off she left arm.

Green described feeling cared for when her comrades went back to the rooftop where she had been hit to recover her arm and hand with her wedding ring on it.

"I'll never forget the feeling of people caring about me so much that they would risk their own lives," said Green.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Bsbi_0gJylvBw00
Susan Walsh/AP - PHOTO: President Biden talks with riders in the Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride at the White House in Washington, June 23, 2022.

President Biden, whose own son Beau served in Iraq, touched on the direct impact military service has on his family. "The Biden family, to us it's personal," said Biden, who lauded the sacrifice of the service members in attendance.

Biden told the group, "On this ride today you're not alone," before honking a squeaking horn to kick off the bike ride. Wounded Warriors in cycling jerseys rode bikes on the South Lawn driveway as the executive couples cheered.

"We're so damn proud of you." concluded Biden, before greeting the crowd for pictures and conversation.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Joe Biden’s daughter tells press to back off as president takes beach stroll

Joe Biden’s daughter told the press to back off as her father took a presidential beach stroll in Delaware.Ashley Biden and Mr Biden’s grandaughter Natalie intervened as the commander-in-chief began chatting to reporters as he walked with his family in Rehoboth Beach.“Nope, like no more - No more questions,” the first daughter said behind her father as she raised her hands during the Monday walk.But Mr Biden could not help talking politics as he was asked about the forthcoming G7 meeting in Germany’s Bavarian Alps.“Yes, one of the things that you may recall that I initiated was the international...
DELAWARE STATE
Washington Examiner

Reality bites Biden

For a president who sought to walk away from the Middle East, focus American foreign policy toward its traditional alliances, and end America’s oil dependency, Joe Biden’s policy of treating the Saudis like a “pariah” never made much sense. His forthcoming visit to the desert kingdom is an acknowledgment of that.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Guardian

Timid west must draw a line in the sea and break Putin’s criminal food blockade

How much longer can the western powers delay decisive action to break Russia’s illegal Black Sea food blockade? The UN warns this reckless maritime siege, now entering its fifth month, threatens “catastrophe on top of catastrophe” for tens of millions of the world’s most vulnerable people dependent on Ukraine’s grain exports. Yet Nato and EU leaders are visibly floundering, disunited and distracted as apocalyptic disaster looms.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Danielle Green
Person
Jill Biden
NBC News

Supreme Court abortion ruling touches off second day of raucous protests nationwide

WASHINGTON - There appeared to be no let-up Saturday as Americans angered by the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade hit the streets for a second day of mass protests. From Washington, D.C., where the conservatives on the court Friday swept aside a half-century of precedent to do away with the law, all the way to the West Coast, there were angry, raucous protests against a ruling that almost immediately made access to abortions all-but-impossible in half the country.
WASHINGTON, DC
Rolling Stone

With Roe Falling, LGBTQ Families Fear They’ll Be the Supreme Court’s Next Target

Click here to read the full article. Update: The Supreme Court on Frida overturned Roe vs. Wade, and in a concurring opinion, Clarence Thomas indicated that the Supreme Court should reconsider previous rulings that established the right to contraception, same-sex marriage, and protections for same-sex relationships. Read how LGBTQ families are protecting their families at a time when their rights are under attack. When Obergefell v. Hodges was decided in the Supreme Court — making same-sex marriage the law of the land — Leanne Mertzman woke up to a text message from her best friend in law school: “Isn’t it cool...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wounded Warriors#Bike#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Army Military Police#Green Des
BET

More Than 20 Black Staffers Leave the Biden White House, Causing Concerns of a ‘Blaxit’

Upon assuming his tenure as president, Joe Biden promised that his staff would reflect the diversity of the nation and he did open the doors for people of all backgrounds to come in, but those doors for some have swung both ways. According to a new report, what some are claiming is normal and expected staff turnover as 20 Black staffers leave their White House jobs, others have dubbed the departure “Blaxit.”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Country
Iraq
The Associated Press

Pence touts Trump-era border policies in Arizona speech

Former Vice President Mike Pence called for an enforcement-first strategy in confronting problems at the United States-Mexico border and touted the Trump-Pence’s administration approach to immigration in a speech in Arizona on border security. Pence toured a section of border in southeastern Arizona before coming to Phoenix for the...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

710K+
Followers
161K+
Post
391M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy