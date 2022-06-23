ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Publix supermarkets not offering COVID vaccine to young kids

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0duZTU_0gJykqoW00

The Florida -based Publix grocery store chain is not offering the COVID-19 vaccine to children younger than 5 but has not explained its decision.

The supermarket chain with 1,288 stores in seven Southern states was instrumental in distributing the vaccine when it was initially released. Its website indicates it is currently offering the vaccine to adults and children 5 and older.

The company told the Tampa Bay Times that Publix stores won't offer the vaccine to young children “at this time." It did not explain the decision or return multiple messages or phone calls to The Associated Press on Thursday.

The company's website shows it offers other vaccinations for babies as young as 6 months.

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo has recommended against vaccinating healthy children, despite U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that recommend the vaccines for everyone 6 months and older.

Florida considers children with underlying conditions that predispose them to severe cases of COVID-19 as candidates for the jabs. Federal policies make no distinction between healthy individuals and those with underlying conditions. The CDC says the vaccines prevent hospitalizations and deaths, and the benefits outweigh any risks.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, said last week that the state was not preordering doses of the under-5 vaccine, making Florida the only state in the nation not to do so. Though medical providers and pediatricians can order vaccines directly from the federal government via a state online portal, the White House has said Florida's failure to pre-order could delay delivery to medical providers in the state.

Republican lawmakers elsewhere also have questioned the release of the vaccine for young children.

Parents in Florida must rely on pediatricians, medical clinics, children's hospitals and pharmacies such as Walgreens, CVS and Walmart to get the vaccine. Walmart, CVS and Walgreens are only offering the vaccine to children ages 3 and up.

When the vaccines became available in early 2021, DeSantis made Publix, the state's largest private employer, a major player in the rollout, first for senior citizens and then to the general population.

Publix made six $25,000 donations to DeSantis’ political committee totaling $150,000 between November 2019 and December 2020. But it hasn’t donated since a “60 Minutes” report in April 2021 that suggested DeSantis showed favoritism to the supermarket chain because of its political support.

It remains to be seen what level of demand there will be in Florida for vaccinations for the under-5 age group. The uptake in vaccines has been highest for those 65 and over, at 94%, according the state figures, and it declines with each younger age group tracked by the state. For 12-19, the vaccination rate is 56%, and for 5-11, it is 24%.

Natalie Roseander, an Orlando mother of four whose youngest, Lorelei, is almost 2 years old, says her pediatrician’s office hasn’t received doses for the youngest age group, according to a Florida Democratic Party statement released Thursday.

Roseander said she's tried going through pharmacies, but stores such as Walgreens currently only offer the vaccine to children ages 3 and up.

“It’s just so frustrating to not be able to get it when you know it’s at your fingertips.”

Comments / 5

Related
Toni Koraza

Florida is 7 days away from an economic catastrophe

The Sunshine State has been fighting the economic windmills lately. First, the state suffered repercussions of the pandemic, then inflation, then the war in Europe, then the energy crisis, and finally, food shortages. Even Disney is thinking about leaving Florida. Is there an end to these woes? It seems like we're one incident short of aliens paying us a visit.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
rolling out

If you recently bought strawberries, throw them out; here’s why

If you recently bought strawberries, you need to think twice about eating them. Health officials are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A in the United States and Canada that could possibly be linked to organic strawberries. Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that could cause liver disease and is caused by contaminated food or water.
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Popculture

Vanilla Ice Cream Recall Revealed

Consumers should check their freezers for this taste dessert after a mandatory recall went public. Casper's Red Button Canadian Vanilla has been recalled because it contains an undeclared allergen, which could be dangerous to those affected by it. On May 25, the company published the recall of 56-ounce tubs of...
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Peaches Recall: Recall on Peaches Issued Over Bacteria Contamination

A Texas company has recalled a substantial lot of bulk peaches sold in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas over the last month. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the fruit may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The peaches were sold by Brookshire Grocery Company and can be identified in a few different ways.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Publix Supermarkets#Covid 19 Vaccine#Southern#The Tampa Bay Times#The Associated Press#Florida Surgeon#Cdc#Republican
Popculture

Chocolate Candies Recalled

Pimlico Confectioners, which already issued a recall for some of its products, is expanding it to include Keats London Vegan Irish Cream Truffles and Keats London Vegan Hazelnut Dark Chocolate because they contain milk. The milk is not mentioned on the label of ingredients in its packaging. As a result, the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents. The current product recall information notice has been updated to include additional products and replace earlier versions, per Food Agency Standards.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Once Popular Frozen Foods That No One Eats Anymore

Frozen food would be something of futuristic imagination without Clarence Birdseye, the father of the method and founder of Birds Eye frozen foods. Birdseye took ancient preservation techniques dating back to 1000 B.C. in China and modernized them in order to package, transport, and sell frozen foods while maintaining their freshness (via Eater). That was in 1930, and since then, frozen foods have diversified from Swanson's inception of the TV dinner to the growing cultural phenomenon behind Trader Joe's expansive range of frozen meals, meatballs, mac and cheese, and other finger foods.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Publix
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WebMD

Reversal of Roe V. Wade May Go Well Beyond Abortion

June 24, 2022 -- Kami, a mother of one daughter in central Texas, lost three pregnancies in 2008. The third one nearly killed her. The embryo became implanted in one of the fallopian tubes connecting her ovaries to her uterus. Because fallopian tubes can't stretch to accommodate a fetus, patients must undergo surgery to remove the embryo before the tube ruptures, which can cause internal bleeding and death.
TEXAS STATE
ABC News

ABC News

715K+
Followers
161K+
Post
392M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy