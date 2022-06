New York, NY – The New York City District Council of Carpenters graduated 169 apprentices on Friday, June 24. As per the NYCDCC: The graduating class hails from all five boroughs and the tri-state area and will now be journeypersons of 9 local unions comprised of Millwrights, Dockbuilders and Timbermen, Cabinetmakers, Floorcoverers, High Rise Concrete Carpenters, Industrial Workers, and General Carpenters. These graduates have undergone rigorous training in the classroom and on the job throughout their four-year apprenticeship and are ready to embark on their careers building world-class infrastructure in New York City.

