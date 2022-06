Too Much Joy have announced a new album, All These Fucking Feelings, which will be out October 21 via Propeller Sound Recordings. This follows a mere two years after Mistakes Were Made, which was the band's first new album in 24 years. Full details of the new album have not been shared, but you can check out the first single, "We Yell at 8," a swaying anthem that's an ode to routine, below.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO