U.S. Politics

Why overturning Roe isn't the final goal of the anti-abortion movement

By Fresh Air
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 4 days ago

Law professor Mary Ziegler explains how the anti-abortion movement upended the GOP establishment and helped push the courts to the right....

Terry Gross
Connecticut Public

Could Fl. Gov. DeSantis successfully challenge Trump in 2024's presidential election?

If Donald Trump decides to run for president again in 2024, can anyone beat him for the party's nomination? That's a question dominating Republican politics with a growing conversation around one man - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Journalist Dexter Filkins explores DeSantis's growing influence in Republican politics in the latest issue of the New Yorker, and he joins us now. Welcome to the show.
FLORIDA STATE
Connecticut Public

How conservatives worked for decades to fill courts with anti-abortion rights judges

While the country continues to deal with the fallout from the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe, we wanted to look at how the court itself arrived at this moment. The movement to overturn Roe was guided by conservative activists and Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, who helped usher in a record number of federal judges during the Trump years. And on the nation's highest court, all three justices appointed by former President Trump voted to overturn Roe, delivering on a promise he made as a candidate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Connecticut Public

'Roe v. Wade' repeal raises questions about other constitutional rights

We're going to start today with another look at the impact of yesterday's historic Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the nearly 50-year-old case which established the constitutional right to an abortion. Writing for the 6-3 majority in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, Justice Samuel Alito declared that Roe was, quote, "egregiously wrong from the start." And he added that the Roe decision was, quote, "on a collision course with the Constitution from the day it was decided." Now the issue of abortion is left up to each state to decide. Already, some have activated laws they had already passed to outlaw the procedure and, in some cases, to criminalize it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Connecticut Public

Week in politics: Biden urges voters to look to November elections to enact change

President Biden also expressed opposition to the Supreme Court ruling. He called it a product of an extreme ideology and tragic error by the court. He outlined a few steps the executive branch could take alone, like guaranteeing the ability to receive abortion medication through the mail, but said the real solution has to come with November's elections.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
