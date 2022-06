The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office:. Be on the lookout for this missing person at risk. Seren Swartout is a 13 year old white female last seen walking toward the Windsor Walmart shopping center at noon today. She is a white female 5′ 8″ and 160 pounds last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, baggy light colored jeans and black converse shoes. If you see Seren, please call Sonoma County Sheriff Dispatch at (707) 565-2121.

WINDSOR, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO