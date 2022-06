CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of people were hurt and at least three people were killed when Amtrak train derailed Monday afternoon in northern Missouri, while en route from Los Angeles to Chicago.The train had been due at Chicago's Union Station just before 3 p.m., but of course never made it.Amtrak said an eastbound Southwest Chief train derailed after hitting a dump truck at a railroad crossing in the town of Mendon around 12:45 p.m. Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Justin Dunn said at least seven cars on the train derailed. Mendon, with a population of about 160, is about 84 miles northeast...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 47 MINUTES AGO