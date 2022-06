SE 4th Street, between South Main and SE “A” Street, will be closed on Saturday, July 2 from 8AM – 1:00PM. In addition, there will be a rolling street closure for the short duration of about 15 minutes at 11:30AM for a bike parade heading north down SE “A,” west on Central Ave and finally south down South Main to SE 4th Street. The temporary closures, north of the Bentonville Public Library, are due to the OZ Kids™ Bike & Book Festival. Families with children of all ages are welcome to register for this outdoor event. Sunscreen is recommended.

BENTONVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO