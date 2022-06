The New Orleans Saints made a move to bolster their defense through the 2024 campaign on Friday. New Orleans agreed to a contract extension with veteran LB Demario Davis, per Field Yates on Twitter. Saints LB Demario Davis recently agreed to an updated contract that includes, per source: $2M in incentives in 2022-2024 ($6M max) […] The post Saints make crucial contract extension decision on Demario Davis appeared first on ClutchPoints.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO