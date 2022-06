Following yesterday's Supreme Court decision, there is no constitutional right to an abortion. That means access now depends on where you live. At least 11 states across the U.S. have either banned or partially banned access to abortion. Others are expected to follow suit. In Kentucky, almost all abortions are now illegal with no exceptions for rape or incest. NPR's Leila Fadel joins us now from Louisville, where she's outside one of the only two clinics in Kentucky that provided abortion care until yesterday morning. A warning that we will discuss sexual assault in this piece, so it might not be appropriate for all listeners. Good morning, Leila.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO