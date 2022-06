JACKSON, Miss. — Shortly after Attorney General Lynn Fitch certified Mississippi's trigger law, the state's only abortion clinic filed a lawsuit to block it. Fitch certified the law passed in 2007 that effectively bans abortion in Mississippi by making it a felony offense for anyone performing or attempting to perform an abortion. The trigger law is in response to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling Friday that overturned federal abortion rights for women.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO