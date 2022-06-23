Jan. 6 hearing live updates: Focus is Trump's effort to corrupt Justice Department

Thursday's hearing of the Jan. 6 committee is focusing on the pressure then-President Donald Trump and his allies put on the Justice Department to help overturn the 2020 election.

Latest Developments

Jun 23, 5:42 PM

In a taped deposition, former director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office John McEntee said he witnessed Trump having conversations about the possibility of a "blanket pardon" for all those involved in Jan. 6.

When asked by the committee if Trump thought about pardons for his family members, McEntee said Trump had hinted at a blanket pardon "for all the staff and everyone involved" before he left office.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger responded to that by saying, "The only reason I know to ask for a pardon is because you think you have committed a crime."

Jun 23, 5:15 PM

Former deputy acting attorney general Richard Donoghue illustrated how serious discussions were of mass resignations at the Justice Department as Trump threatened to replace his attorney general with a lower-level official who supported his plan to overturn the election, describing his fears of the potential impact that it could have in the final days of Trump administration.

Donoghue said he pleaded separately with the head of DOJ's national security division, John Demers, to not be among those who would resign.

"I prefaced the call by saying, 'John, we need you to stay in place. National security is too important and we need to minimize the disruption,'" Donoghue said in the hearing.

Donoghue said while Demers showed a willingness to resign, he agreed with Donoghue's assessment, as they imagined what would happen to the nation's top law enforcement agency should all the top officials resign.

"As Steve Engel noted, the goal was to make clear to Trump he would leave Clark leading a "graveyard," a comment that "clearly had an impact on the president," Donoghue said.

Jun 23, 5:17 PM

While discussing whether to fire a top official in the Department of Justice in a 2.5 hour meeting at the Oval Office on Jan. 3, 2021, Trump turned to officials in the room and asked them a question, former deputy attorney general Richard Donoghue testified Thursday.

"What do I have to lose?" Trump asked, according to Donoghue.

"It was actually a good opening," Donoghue said. "And I began to explain to him what he had to lose, and what the county had to lose and what department had to lose, and this was not in anyone's best interest."

Donoghue said no one in the room supported Jeffrey Clark taking over as the department's top official, describing him to the president as unqualified. Clark at the time was a Trump-appointed Justice Department official overseeing the department's Civil Division and environmental enforcement matters.

Jun 23, 5:29 PM

According to call logs displayed by the committee, the White House had already begun referring to Jeffrey Clark as "acting attorney general" on Jan. 3, 2021 -- despite Jeff Rosen, who wouldn't fall in line with election fraud conspiracies, actually serving as acting attorney general.

Trump also met with the aforementioned officials in the Oval Office on Jan. 3, and said, according to Rosen, "'Well the one thing we know is you're not gonna do anything. You don't even agree that the concerns that are being presented are valid. And here is someone who has a different view, so, why shouldn't I do that?'"

Jacquelyn Martin/AP - PHOTO: Jeffrey Rosen, former acting Attorney General, testifies as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, June 23, 2022.

Former deputy acting attorney general Richard Donoghue recalled asking attorney generals across the country what they would do if Clark was put in charge.

"All essentially said they would leave," he told the panel. "They would resign en masse if the president made that change in the department leadership."

Jun 23, 4:54 PM

A hard-right conservative member of the House and leader of the House Freedom Caucus, Rep. Scott Perry, R-Penn., has been one of Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress.

As the Jan. 6 committee laid out Thursday, that support continued after the 2020 election, when he was among the Republicans who met with Trump at the White House on Dec. 21, 2020, on how to continue challenging Joe Biden's victory and push claims of voter fraud.

The next day, Perry introduced Jeffery Clark to Trump in a White House meeting. Clark did not work on election issues at the Justice Department, and he met with the president without the knowledge of his superiors in violation of DOJ rules.

"So, for criminal matters, the policy for a long time has been the only the attorney general in the deputy attorney general from the DOJ side can have ... conversations with the White House," Jeffrey Rosen, the then-acting attorney general, told the committee.

Why was Clark recommended? Here's how Rudy Giuliani explained it, in his recorded interview with the committee: “I do recall saying to people that somebody should be put in charge of the Justice Department who isn't frightened of what is going to be done to their reputation.”

Richard Donoghue, the acting deputy attorney general at the time, said Perry wanted Clark to "take over" the Justice Department, and pushed Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff and his former House colleague, to make it happen.

-ABC News' Benjamin Siegel

Jun 23, 4:57 PM

Former top Justice Department officials recalled being sent a 20-minute video on a far-right election conspiracy theory alleging Italy facilitated election interference, which former deputy acting attorney general Richard Donoghue called "patently absurd."

"I emailed the acting attorney general and said, 'pure insanity.' That was my impression of the video, which was patently absurd," he said.

The committee showed with texts how Rep. Scott Perry, R-Penn., whom Vice Chair Liz Cheney said in the first June hearing sought a presidential pardon from the White House in the days following the Jan. 6 attack, texted the conspiracy theory involving Italy to former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP - PHOTO: Rep. Adam Kinzinger questions witnesses as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., June 23, 2022.

"The select committee confirmed that a call was actually placed by Secretary [of Defense Chris] Miller to the attaché in Italy to investigate the claim that Italian satellites were switching votes from Trump to Biden. This is one of the best examples of the leaks to which President Trump would go to stay in power," said Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

Jun 23, 4:52 PM

Former acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen and his former deputy Richard Donoghue described Thursday how Trump tried to get the Department of Justice to seize voting machines in late 2020.

Donoghue said an "agitated" Trump called an emergency meeting on New Year's Eve to make the request.

"There was nothing wrong with them so we told him no," Rosen told the committee. "There was no factual basis nor was there any legal authority to do so."

"Toward the end of the meeting, the president, again, was getting very agitated," Donoghue recalled. "And he said, 'People tell me I should just get rid of both of you, I should just remove you and make a change in leadership, put Jeff Clark in, maybe something will finally get done.'"

Jun 23, 4:37 PM

After detailing an effort by Jeffrey Clark to replace acting attorney general Jeff Rosen in order to help Trump overturn the election, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., turned to former top DOJ lawyer Steven Engel on other efforts by Trump to pressure the department.

After Trump sent a proposed draft lawsuit, done outside the department, to top DOJ attorneys that he wanted to send to the Supreme Court, Engel called it a "meritless lawsuit" and an "unusual request" that the department would never bring.

Jim Bourg/Reuters - PHOTO: Former Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Counsel Steven Engel listens during the fifth public hearing of the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, D.C., June 23, 2022.

"Obviously, even the person who drafted this lawsuit didn't really understand in my view the law, and or how the Supreme Court works or the Department of Justice," Engel said.

Trump and the White House also asked the Department of Justice if it could point a special counsel to look at widespread election fraud -- which did not exist -- with Engel detailing why "that was not legally available," before Kinzinger claimed Trump even offered the position of special counsel to campaign attorney Sidney Powell, as his pressure campaign continued.

Jun 23, 4:22 PM

The committee outlined how Rep. Scott Perry, R-Penn., played a role in trying to elevate Jeffrey Clark, then an obscure DOJ official, to department leadership amid the resistance from other DOJ officials to Trump's efforts to undermine the election.

Records from the National Archives obtained by the committee showed Perry and Clark met Trump on Dec. 22, 2020. Perry later told a local television news network he had worked with Clark before and "obliged" when asked by Trump to introduce him.

The committee later displayed text messages which showed Perry advising White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to help with Clark's ascension.

"Mark, just checking in as time continues to count down. 11 days to 1/6 and 25 days to inauguration. We gotta get going," Perry wrote to Meadows on Dec. 26, 2020.

The next text, sent 30 minutes later, showed Perry telling Meadows to "call Jeff."

"I just got off the phone with him and he explained to me why the principal deputy won't work especially with the FBI. They will view it as not having the authority to enforce what needs to be done."