Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Santa Barbara identified

UPDATE (Fri., June 24, 2022) - The California Highway Patrol has determined this incident to be a suicide. Click here to read more.

___

(Thurs., June 23, 2022) - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has identified the pedestrian who was killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this week in Santa Barbara.

Sheriff's officials say Noah Richard Turner, 47, of Santa Barbara died after he was struck by a large SUV in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 just north of La Cumbre Rd.

It happened at about 6:45 a.m. on Monday, June 20.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly did not stop. Turner was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

Authorities are asking anyone who has information about the crash to contact the Santa Barbara Area CHP at (805) 967-1234.