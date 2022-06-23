ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Rail strikes: commuters stay home on day two of action as talks resume

By Gwyn Topham Transport correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DtXOj_0gJyhhDq00
Train guard at empty platform Photograph: Martin Pope/Getty Images

The second 24-hour national rail strike has emptied railway stations across Great Britain as commuters opted to work from home while ministers pushed ahead with controversial plans to allow agency staff to break strikes .

Talks resumed between the RMT union and rail industry bosses as 40,000 union members at Network Rail and across 13 train operating companies downed tools. No firm progress was reported, with a third strike due on Saturday, as the two separate sets of negotiations in London, for railway maintenance and train company staff, continued throughout the day.

Documents seen by the Guardian from the pay talks confirm that rail operators are intending to “repurpose” all ticket offices within 18 months, with a target of making customers buy every ticket online or via a machine. They also confirm that new entrants would be hired on inferior terms and conditions, including being forced to work on Sundays and work for longer to qualify for a pension, under proposals linked to a maximum 3% pay rise.

Speaking in Rwanda, Boris Johnson said the strikes were unnecessary. He added: “To have a great future for rail, for railway workers and their families, we have got to have some sensible reforms and that is things like reforming ticket offices.”

Steve Montgomery, who chairs the Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators, said it could not be guaranteed that the changes would not mean compulsory redundancies.

He told the BBC: “We believe that once we work through with the reform, that we can hopefully accommodate everybody who wants to stay within the organisation. We just need to get through the processes and see how many people are left, and hopefully nobody requires to be made compulsory redundant.”

Meanwhile, unions and recruiters condemned government moves to allow agency workers to replace striking staff, as the business secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, announced he was pressing ahead with a change in the law.

The government is also lifting the maximum damages that can be imposed on unions for “unlawful” strikes, allowing judges to impose £1m instead of £250,000.

The changes to existing law will be made by next Monday without fresh parliamentary process, via statutory instruments. While the legislation will not affect current rail strikes – because agency workers would not be able to replace signallers, the critical role in causing stoppages – Network Rail said it welcomed the move.

A spokesperson said: “While key safety-critical roles require many months of training, there are many other roles where they could be used, such as in security operations, which would make a real difference.”

The TUC general secretary, Frances O’Grady, said bringing in less qualified agency staff would “endanger public safety, worsen disputes and poison industrial relations”, while the agency workers themselves would be put in “an appalling and impossible situation”.

The head of the UK’s recruitment body urged the government to rethink. Neil Carberry, the chief executive of the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC), said: “It is not something agencies want, and will not achieve the goals the government claims.”

Network Rail estimated passenger numbers on both strike days this week to be at about 12-18% of normal, based on footfall at its major stations in cities around the country.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

Only one in five services ran during an 11-hour window from 7.30am, with millions of habitual rail travellers taking to alternative transport – or simply working from home. The broadband provider Virgin Media O2 said it had recorded a 10% increase in usage on Tuesday, the first strike day .

Morning peak congestion in Glasgow, Liverpool, Manchester and Newcastle remained around normal levels, according to data from the satnav company TomTom. National Highways said traffic flows on motorways and major roads were “remarkably good” – with many also possibly deterred from driving by record fuel costs.

Services will start later and remain partially disrupted on Friday, due to the knock-on effects of the strike and lack of some overnight maintenance and signalling staff on later shifts.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#National Rail#Network Rail#Photograph#The Rail Delivery Group
The Guardian

A tiny drop of this hair serum might just change your life

Back in February, I interviewed Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye presenter, activist and standup comic, whose original profession – hairdressing – had born an eponymous product line. Unsure if it was any good, after we met I decided to try out JVN Complete Instant Recovery Serum, £24, on my fine, chemically lightened hair, following the back-of-bottle claim that just a tiny drop per hair wash, applied to towel-dried lengths, would change my life.
HAIR CARE
The Guardian

Cocaine, class and me: everyone in this town takes drugs, all the time – they’re part of the civic culture

A man walks into a chicken shop. This sounds like the beginning of a joke. Perhaps it is. For 18 months, I have worked in a chicken shop, and some days my situation feels like a punchline. In 2015, I quit my job at a property magazine in London and moved to Aberdeen, with two suitcases and a grand plan to write a book about the oil industry. Two years later, I washed up in a northern refinery town, with no money and an unfinished manuscript. I learned my scale. I got a job frying things.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
The Guardian

A special delivery of seeds from Ukraine

The seed packages have arrived from Ukraine. Two deliveries to two addresses, work and home, to give them every chance. Many packets from organicseeds.top, in the centre of the war-torn country. Of course I over-ordered, but I feel a need to support them. There’s our favourite Painted Mountain corn to...
AGRICULTURE
The Guardian

Britain is being hit by a new wave of Covid – so what do we do now?

Britain is now going through its third major wave of Covid-19 infections this year. According to the ONS Infection Survey released last week, about 1.7 million people in the UK are estimated to have been infected in the week ending 18 June, a 23% rise on the previous week. This follows a 43% jump the previous week. The figures raise several important questions about how the nation will fare in the coming months as it struggles to contain the disease.
WEATHER
The Guardian

The Observer view on Donald Trump’s influence on Roe v Wade ruling

The baleful influence of Donald Trump continues to be felt in American life despite his decisive election defeat in 2020 and subsequent disgraceful behaviour. The supreme court’s regressive, dangerous and insulting decision to abolish a woman’s constitutional right to abortion was made possible by Trump’s appointment of three highly conservative justices who all voted for the change.
POTUS
The Guardian

Mariners-Angels game halted for 18 minutes after mass brawl and ejections

The Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels engaged in a lengthy full-team brawl in the second inning on Sunday after tensions over two days of inside pitches boiled over. Both managers and six players were ejected after the fight, which stopped and started twice before Angels closer Raisel Iglesias came back out to the empty field to throw a tub of sunflower seeds and another bucket of gum onto the infield. Three of the first four hitters in Seattle’s lineup were ejected, while three Angels pitchers were tossed.
SEATTLE, WA
The Guardian

The Guardian

333K+
Followers
80K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy