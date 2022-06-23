Troopers Bust Out Stop Sticks To End Teen Robbers' Pursuit In Maryland: State Police

Pittsville Shore Stop at the Valero station in Pittsville. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two teens were apprehended in Maryland after police said they robbed a convenience store then led police on a pursuit in a vehicle they were not authorized to use, authorities announced.

At approximately 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, Maryland State Police troopers received a 911 call from an employee at the Pittsville Shore Stop after a 13-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy robbed the store, MSP said.

A second 911 call was made shortly after the initial report for a reckless driver on Route 50 near Forest Grove Road, according to police. The vehicle then entered a Royal Farms location, where the teens allegedly went inside and quickly exited before driving away.

The teens tried to flee from responding state police troopers, refusing to stop until the chase ended in Salisbury when stop sticks were deployed. The pair attempted to flee on foot, but were quickly apprehended, police said. No injuries were reported.

Police also reportedly seized two weapons that were found inside the vehicle, which belonged to a family member who was unaware of the teens using it.

The teens are facing charges that include:

Armed robbery;

Robbery;

Multiple counts of assault;

Theft;

Reckless endangerment;

Unlawfully taking a motor vehicle;

Unauthorized removal of a vehicle;

Malicious destruction of property;

Various traffic offenses.

Investigators did not announce any return court date for the two teens.

