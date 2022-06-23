ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Troopers Bust Out Stop Sticks To End Teen Robbers' Pursuit In Maryland: State Police

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YHwNY_0gJygs9S00
Pittsville Shore Stop at the Valero station in Pittsville. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two teens were apprehended in Maryland after police said they robbed a convenience store then led police on a pursuit in a vehicle they were not authorized to use, authorities announced.

At approximately 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, Maryland State Police troopers received a 911 call from an employee at the Pittsville Shore Stop after a 13-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy robbed the store, MSP said.

A second 911 call was made shortly after the initial report for a reckless driver on Route 50 near Forest Grove Road, according to police. The vehicle then entered a Royal Farms location, where the teens allegedly went inside and quickly exited before driving away.

The teens tried to flee from responding state police troopers, refusing to stop until the chase ended in Salisbury when stop sticks were deployed. The pair attempted to flee on foot, but were quickly apprehended, police said. No injuries were reported.

Police also reportedly seized two weapons that were found inside the vehicle, which belonged to a family member who was unaware of the teens using it.

The teens are facing charges that include:

  • Armed robbery;
  • Robbery;
  • Multiple counts of assault;
  • Theft;
  • Reckless endangerment;
  • Unlawfully taking a motor vehicle;
  • Unauthorized removal of a vehicle;
  • Malicious destruction of property;
  • Various traffic offenses.

Investigators did not announce any return court date for the two teens.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 15

Science rules
4d ago

Modern day Bonnie and Clyde. Bet the parent(s) are real winners. Notice how the media never follows up on the parents of these stories? We never learn if the parents are the source of these problems. Do the parents ever get held responsible?

Reply
10
Jason DeLawder
4d ago

What in the world is going on with all these kids not even old enough to drive committing armed robberies and carjackings?

Reply(1)
6
Related
WBOC

State Trooper Injured Making Arrest

Delaware State Police say around 11:30 a.m. they received a report of suspicious activity in the area of Pinetown Rd. Troopers saw what appeared to be illegal narcotics sales involving a man standing in the roadway.
DELAWARE STATE
Daily Voice

Armed Home Invaders Apprehended In Charles County: Sheriff

Two men are behind bars after being apprehended following an armed home invasion that led to a shot being fired in Maryland, officials said. Waldorf resident Derrron Jerell Hall, 36, and Prince Frederick resident Demarr Young, 37, are both facing a host of charges in Charles County after being busted for breaking into a home in the 5600 block of Ted Bowling Road in Bryantown.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
nccpdnews.com

POLICE ARREST SUSPECT IN HOME IMPROVEMENT FRAUD CASE

(St. Georges, DE 19733) On Saturday, June 18, 2022, at approximately 9:50 a.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 900 block of Melissa Court, in the community of Highpointe at St. Georges for a report of Home Improvement Fraud. The 57-year-old victim stated...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Teen In Maryland

Law enforcement agencies are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate a teen who has been missing for more than a week in Maryland. In Allegany County, the Cumberland Police Department issued an alert for 14-year-old Takota Rayne Stephens, who has not been seen since Thursday, June 16.
CUMBERLAND, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maryland State Police#Robbery#Bust Out#Msp#Royal Farms#Daily Voice
WMDT.com

Four arrested following strong-arm robbery in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Four suspects were arrested early Saturday morning on robbery and other related charges in Ocean City. At around 3:45 a.m., officers responded to the area of 20th Street and Philadelphia Avenue for a reported strong-arm robbery. Police met with the 25-year-old male victim from Baltimore who reported that he had been assaulted by three males who stole some of his personal property. The victim was seen by Ocean City EMS and was taken to Atlantic General Hospital for treatment of injuries.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Daily Voice

CT State Police See Witnesses To Fatal Hampton Crash

Connecticut State Police are seeking witnesses to a fatal crash that killed a 52-year-old man. Tolland County resident Cory Atkins, of East Columbia, Connecticut, was killed Sunday, June 26, while driving his 2010 Harley Davidson on the Hartford Turnpike in the town of Hampton, in Windham County. According to state...
HAMPTON, CT
Daily Voice

Teen Airlifted To Hospital In St. Mary's County After Shooting: Sheriff

A teenager in Maryland had to be airlifted to an area hospital after being shot during an incident in St. Mary’s County, the sheriff’s office announced. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff's Office responded to the 24400 block of Marvell Dean Road in Hollywood shortly after 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, where there was a reported shooting.
HOLLYWOOD, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Troopers issue 21 citations, 23 warnings during I-695 sweep in Parkville/Carney

CARNEY, MD—On Saturday, the Maryland State Police performed a sweep of the northeast corner of I-695. Troopers from the Golden Ring Barrack conducted a speed and aggressive driving enforcement initiative on the beltway between the Loch Raven Boulevard and Belair Road exits. Officials say troopers issued 21 citations, 23 warnings, and 17 safety equipment repair orders during the sweep. Photo … Continue reading "Troopers issue 21 citations, 23 warnings during I-695 sweep in Parkville/Carney" The post Troopers issue 21 citations, 23 warnings during I-695 sweep in Parkville/Carney appeared first on Nottingham MD.
CARNEY, MD
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Conducting Death Investigation at Sussex Correctional Institution

Delaware State Police are investigating an inmate’s death, which occurred yesterday at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown. Delaware State Police detectives, with the assistance of the Delaware Department of Correction, are investigating the death of an inmate which occurred on June 25, 2022. The investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing with further details to be released as they become available.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Daily Voice

Maryland Cheerleader, 18, Killed In DC Shooting

A young Maryland cheerleader was killed in a triple shooting in Northwest D.C. over the weekend, reports NBC Washington. Kyndall Myers, 18, succumbed to her injuries after she and two other victims, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, were shot shortly after midnight on the 800 block of Quincy Street NW on Sunday, June 26, reports the outlet.
WASHINGTON, DC
Cape Gazette

Inmate dies at Sussex Correctional Institution

Delaware State Police are investigating an inmate’s death at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown. DSP detectives, with the assistance of the Delaware Department of Correction, are investigating the death, which occurred June 25. The investigation remains active and ongoing with further details to be released as they become available.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
301K+
Followers
46K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy