Pennsylvania State

Trump-Backed Doug Mastriano's Chances of Beating Josh Shapiro: Polls

By Jason Lemon
 4 days ago
The Republican Pennsylvania GOP candidate promotes claims that the 2020 election was stolen and attended the January 6, 2021, riot outside the U.S....

Comments / 152

chiefregnurse
3d ago

Amazing!!! Instead of being the United States of America, we are red and blue states and cities.. How pathetic we’ve become, and all due to the cry baby ex-president.

Reply(12)
57
The Truth not Spin
4d ago

More Crime in cities & suburbs, high Murder rates in PA cities, releasing violent criminals early, increased taxes & job killing over regulation of PA Energy Industry Vote for Shapiro.

Reply(17)
36
Mark Sullivan Sr.
2d ago

it's so easy to see the writing on the wall Democrats need to be out of office because they can't even balance their own checkbooks let alone run anything in the federal government. this article was obviously written by some left-leaning Democrat who has his own agenda. vote Republican

Reply(12)
32
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi accused of pushing congresswoman’s young daughter in photo op

Democrat House speaker Nancy Pelosi has been lambasted by a Texas congresswoman for appearing to “push” her young daughter during a photo op.Newly sworn-in congresswoman Mayra Flores made the allegation on Twitter following her swearing-in ceremony at the US Capitol last week, during which she and her daughter posed alongside Ms Pelosi.A video shared among conservatives on Twitter at the weekend appeared to suggest the Democrat had “pushed” Ms Flores’s daughter, although it was not clear in the video if contact was made.“I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her,” the...
TEXAS STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

