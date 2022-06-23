ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

2022 Irrigation Season to Begin Monday for Moscow Residents

Big Country News
Big Country News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MOSCOW - The 2022 Irrigation Season for residents of Moscow, ID will begin Monday, June 27, the city has announced. Pursuant to City Code...

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Comments / 0

Related
Big Country News

City of Moscow Invites Submissions for Storm Drain Murals

MOSCOW - The City of Moscow has announced the opening of the submission period for Storm Drain Mural proposals. Artists are invited to submit designs for mobile mini-murals on sign stands, to be placed near highly-visible storm drain inlets. This project provides public space for artists to share their two-dimensional artwork with the public, and beautifies street fixtures throughout the community.
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Latah County Forms Coalition to Address Broadband Needs

MOSCOW - Latah County has launched a Broadband Coalition to help address internet infrastructure and availability throughout the County. "The goal of the Latah County Broadband Coalition is to engage stakeholders across the County to communicate broadband needs and offer support in developing projects to address those needs. The coalition’s aim is to find local, state, and federal funding to build future-proof broadband infrastructure throughout Latah County," says a press release.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moscow, ID
Government
City
Moscow, ID
Local
Idaho Government
Big Country News

'Take me Fishing' Trailer Coming to Winchester Lake on July 3

WINCHESTER - The Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s 'Take Me Fishing' Trailer will be stopping by Winchester Lake on Sunday, July 3, 2022 - 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Take Me Fishing trailers travel to local ponds around the state and are loaded with loaner fishing rods, tackle, bait and staffed by experienced anglers. All budding anglers have to do is show up at a fishing trailer event with a willingness to learn, and most important, a desire to have fun.
WINCHESTER, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irrigation#Environmental Education#Urban Construction#Moscow Residents#City Code#Public Works And Services#Sustainability Specialist
Idaho State Journal

Mountain lion fatally shot in Idaho town

A young mountain lion was shot and killed at Genesee on Saturday by a resident of the small North Idaho farming community. Idaho Fish and Game conservation officer Mark Carson said the animal had been seen in the town multiple times. “It didn’t seem to be afraid of humans, at all, which is never a good thing for sharp-tooth critters,” he said. “It looked like it was a young lion,...
GENESEE, ID
Big Country News

City of Pullman Still Planning for Nearly $20 Million in Capital Construction for New Police Station & 3rd Fire Station

PULLMAN - The City of Pullman is continuing to plan for a new police station and a 3rd fire station. Pullman voters agreed to start funding a new fire station 4 years ago. The city’s 10.5 million dollar city hall bond includes a half a million dollars for land for a 3rd fire station. Land for a 3rd fire station hasn’t been purchased yet but the project continues to be in the city’s Capital Improvement Program.
PULLMAN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Big Country News

No Injuries Reported Following Electrical Fire at Lapwai Residence Sunday Morning

LAPWAI - On Sunday, June 26, 2022 at approximately 10:00 a.m., Lapwai Volunteer Fire crews were dispatched to a reported electrical fire at 205 2nd St. West in Lapwai, ID. According to Lapwai City Fire Chief William Skiles, a three person fire crew responded as well as the power company to shut off power to the home. Ultimately crews were able to control the fire and keep the damage to the home minimal. There were no injuries.
LAPWAI, ID
KLEWTV

Three arrested in Pomeroy after lengthy investigation

According to a press release issued late Thursday afternoon, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant on 2030 Pataha St. As a result, Sheriff Drew Hyer said three suspects were arrested. The Lewiston SWAT team and Quad Cities Drug Task Force assisted with the operation. Sheriff Hyer...
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

WSU Children's Center Receives National Accreditation

PULLMAN - The National Accreditation for Early Care and Education Programs of the Association for Early Learning Leaders recognized WSU’s facility as an accredited center. “We care for and teach children from six weeks old up to 12-year-olds,” said Heather Havey, director of the center. “We give them the space and opportunity to grow and experience a variety of interests.”
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Pullman Regional Hospital Awards $7,000 in Scholarship Funding to Four Hospital Employees

PULLMAN - Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation recently awarded $7,000 in scholarship funding to hospital employees Madisen Hollingshead, Dustene Johnston, Kim Magan and Angela Rinaldi for the upcoming 2022 Fall Semester. According to PRH, Hollingshead and Johnston each received the $2,500 Staff Education award to continue their education in healthcare-related fields,...
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy