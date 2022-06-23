2022 Irrigation Season to Begin Monday for Moscow Residents

WINCHESTER - The Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s 'Take Me Fishing' Trailer will be stopping by Winchester Lake on Sunday, July 3, 2022 - 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Take Me Fishing trailers travel to local ponds around the state and are loaded with loaner fishing rods, tackle, bait and staffed by experienced anglers. All budding anglers have to do is show up at a fishing trailer event with a willingness to learn, and most important, a desire to have fun.

WINCHESTER, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO